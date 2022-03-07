The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a planned-unit development application and a preliminary plat application from ARCH Community Housing Trust for 12 affordable-housing units in the Woodside subdivision.
The project, at 2711-2721 Shenandoah Drive, would consist of three four-plex residential buildings. Eight units have already been built, financed through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association to households earning 60% or less of area median income, according to a city staff report.
ARCH is planning to reserve four out of what would be a grand total of 20 units for St. Luke's Wood River employees. Rent would be "based on income" and would "not exceed more than 30% of the employee’s adjusted gross income," according to the city.
The remaining units would be rent-restricted and available to local residents only. Rent for those units would be capped at 30% of adjusted household gross income.
Car rental pitched next to airport
Also on Monday, P&Z commissioners will review preliminary design plans for a new two-story, 18,500-square-foot luxury car dealership proposed for a lot behind Karl Malone Ford Hailey at 960 S. Main Street.
If built, Sun Valley Luxury Car Rental would sit east of the existing Ford dealership, abutting the runway in the city's light-industrial zone. It would contain a "rental return area, reception area, five detail bays, three wash bays and eight multi-level parking lifts on the main floor, with a breakroom and storage on the second floor," according to a staff report.
The luxury car dealership proposal comes from Oregon-based developer Frank Geary of F&G Idaho LLC, the report states.
To attend Monday's P&Z meeting—which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday—visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
