The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission held off on approving a 51-unit multifamily building on the corner of North River and Spruce Streets on Tuesday evening, citing the need for further traffic analysis from the developers.
The “River Lane” project—previously named the “Spruce & River Workforce Housing” project—comes from Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher. If approved, it would span from 403 to 419 N. River St. on the edge of Hailey’s business district and within its downtown residential overlay, across the street from Silver River Residences.
The development proposes 43 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments along with 500 square feet of retail space that would likely become a coffee shop.
The site plan calls for a total of 84 parking spots—up from 76 two months ago—a majority of which would be accessed from the alley between Silver and Spruce streets, and the remainder as angled spaces along River Street.
Community Development Director Robyn Davis noted that the city holds a right-of-way easement on River Street.
“The city would terminate or give over that easement to the applicant team at the proper time,” she said.
According to project architect Jonathan Hall and landscape architect Mark Sindell, both of Boise-based GGLO Design, the “River Lane” structure would stand 35.5 feet tall—about the same height as Silver River—and would be split into two buildings connected by a transparent walkway.
Current floor plans indicate that one-bedroom units would range from 600 to 630 square feet and two-bedroom units between 880 and 1,030 square feet. A retail patio would also serve as an entryway to a lobby area, where residents could access a top-floor lounge facing Carbonate Mountain by elevator and a stairway.
“We think that this is going to be a really stunning block for the public. Of course, we care a lot about the residents’ [opinions] too,” Sindell said.
The P&Z neither approved nor denied the project at its first public hearing on Aug. 15, instead asking the developers to increase the number of two-bedroom units, add air conditioning units, break up the building’s “highly redundant” frontage along River Street and consider adding rent- or deed-restricted units. Commissioner Owen Scanlon also requested a formal traffic study of the development’s impact on River Street.
On Monday, Trent Grabher told the P&Z that he was “not ready to commit to deed-restricted housing at this point” but would “keep it as a thought going forward.”
“We are so happy as a family to be able to bring this to you. My grandparents came here in the 60s as service workers and had the same problem—no housing. We’re really lucky to be in the position to be able to propose something like this,” Grabher said. “We want people who work here to live here.
“We don’t want this to end up as some Boise [resident] having it as their ski locker. This is truly meant for locals, but we don’t feel comfortable committing to deed restriction at this point, especially considering that this is still three years out, even if we started building today.”
Elevations presented by Hall and Sindell on Monday showed the same unit configuration but modified exterior materials and colors.
Hall said the applicant team had agreed to add air conditioning “to make sure that the folks that live here can breathe in the hot months.” He also extended the carport structure in the alleyway to prevent snow from piling on vehicles and added pre-finished cedar siding and “warm” cement-panel siding to the design to help break up the “relentless façade” along River Street, he said.
“We didn’t want to bring a whole bag of Skittles here, but we will have a red color on the front doors to help identify each unit,” he said. “We think we’ve accomplished the recommendations from the last meeting.”
Hall added that the applicant team had commissioned a water model study from Eagle-based Clear Solutions Engineering, which concluded that the project would have a “negligible” impact on the municipal water system. Public Works Director Brian Yeager said he agreed with the analysis.
“Clear Solutions’ data is very accurate,” Yeager said.
Yeager said he’d also reviewed the developers’ traffic analysis conducted by Hales Engineering, but found it incomplete. The traffic memo showed that the apartment building would generate 624 additional vehicle trips per day—312 in the morning and 312 in the afternoon.
Yeager said those numbers “looked accurate” but the city needed more information on what impact, if any, the trips would have on the level of service at nearby intersections and whether River Street could absorb 624 more trips per day.
“I would like the [applicant team] to form a conclusion about the impacts. That said, my expectation is the traffic impacts from this development will be quite insignificant,” he said. “Traffic is going to go onto Silver Street—there is essentially no traffic at that location now compared to what is elsewhere in the system. I’m comfortable that the conclusions are likely to be minor, but I would like the applicant team to reach that conclusion rather than having the city reach it.”
“We can have that within several weeks,” Hall responded.
In a public-comment session Monday, Hailey resident Nick Maricich said that he thought the project was well-suited to the area, could help boost housing inventory and would add “vibrancy” to the downtown core.
“If we aren’t going to put density in the core, where are we going to put it? Woodside? I don’t see why you couldn’t pass this,” he said. “I understand that some people can’t afford anything but a deed restricted unit. However, I’m a firm believer in letting market dynamics work—in other words, that supply and demand will take care of the housing [shortage].
“It’s really great to see a local being able to bring a project like this to the city as opposed to a big commercial developer,” Maricich added.
Hailey resident Bergen Palmer said he questioned whether River Lane would actually provide housing for the local workforce and took issue with the preliminary traffic analysis.
“Fifty-one units is big. These will be filled with couples ... and could close to double the occupancy of Northstar,” he said. “I have a hard time agreeing with Ryan [Hales’] statement saying this will have minimal impact on traffic.”
P&Z Commissioner Dan Smith, however, said the project was what he envisioned when the city’s downtown residential overlay district was created in 2018.
“Obviously something of this magnitude is going to take a while, unfortunately, but as a whole this will provide the ability for more people to become a part of our community and not just be commuters,” Smith said. “I look forward to the completion of [the traffic analysis].”
Commissioner Dustin Stone pointed out that the P&Z had received emails from over a dozen residents concerned about the project’s proposed density. The P&Z had no control over the overlay district, which was created by the City Council to incentivize higher-density development, he said.
“I’d just like to ask the applicants for deed-restricted units,” he said. “I agree that what we really need is inventory in the valley, but I would place a lot more value on this if there was some way to steer it towards county residents or even city residents.” ￼
