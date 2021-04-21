The developers behind Sweetwater Community in Hailey’s Woodside subdivision have changed course on design plans—and not all Planning and Zoning commissioners were receptive to the changes on Monday.
The development’s original 116-unit expansion plan, approved by the P&Z in December 2019, called for a mix of condos, townhomes and live-work units on the corner of Shenandoah Drive and Countryside Boulevard. The previous layout included 70 condo units, 39 townhome units and seven live-work units.
Now, Utah-based Momentum Development Group has reconfigured the parcel to contain 130 condominium units and seven live-work units, removing all proposed townhomes.
The revised plan adds a total of 21 more units and 50 more parking spaces, according to Sweetwater Project Manager Kameron Spencer. The overall effect is “a more affordable housing product for the demand that we’re experiencing right now” and “more efficiently used space,” he told the P&Z.
The plan reorients the fronts of the condo buildings along state Highway 75 and Shenandoah Drive for “more architectural appeal” and repositions garage units between the buildings, Spencer said. The updated garage configuration would increase on-site parking from 254 to 303 spaces, he said.
“In working with the [Sweetwater Homeowners Association], it started to make more sense to separate the site into two different ownership classes—condos along Shenandoah Drive, townhomes along the south side of Countryside Boulevard,” Spencer said.
The design team has also eliminated two street entrances on Shenandoah to create half an acre more common space for the condo buildings, possibly for a swimming pool, he said. Spencer added existing amenities at Sweetwater—a centralized swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse—are getting overwhelmed by users, and the HOA has been eying a tiered amenity package as a result.
“They want to tier it in a way so that some of the people could opt out of being able to go and use the pool in the main area, and maybe use amenities closer to their residence,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of pressure on how we structure these amenities and access to them, but want to do it in a way that feels fair.”
Commissioner Dustin Stone said that sounded to him like “certain residents want to have slightly nicer stuff than the rest.”
Commissioner Dan Smith agreed.
“It sounds like the nicer the unit, the more ability to pay for the amenities, which I have to say is contrary to the original [concept],” he said.
Spencer responded that while tiered amenity pricing will likely be a reality, he’ll look into pool and fitness center capacity and direct HOA representatives to attend the next P&Z hearing.
“To say that we’re just bowing to the pressure of the current homeowners is not really what’s going on,” he said. “We’re dealing with people who have amenities that they felt entitled to when they first bought.”
Condo layout questioned
Tasked only with providing feedback on design plans on Monday, P&Z commissioners said they preferred an intermingling of condos, townhomes and apartments along Shenandoah Drive to a continuous row of condos abutting Balmoral Apartments to the north.
“I think the [condos] could look like a very solid wall as you’re coming north into the city,” Commissioner Richard Pogue said.
Smith preferred the original proposal, too, which he said had less of an “apartment complex industrial” feel.
“Frankly I’m a little bit disappointed to see the whole area go strictly to condos,” he said. “This will provide a monolithic look at the southern entrance to our city.”
Spencer said about 54 new duplexes are being constructed or will be constructed soon at Sweetwater. Of the 15 duplexes currently listed on Sweetwater’s website, eight have been sold and seven are under contract.
Last fall, project representative Matt Watson told the P&Z that duplex units would sell in the “high 300s.” (Real estate listing websites Realtor.com and Zillow.com recently listed several for $415,000.)
“Ultimately if the market demanded higher [prices] in the future, that would be hard to control,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said at time.
Why do all the new buildings in Hailey look like something a kid built with LEGO blocks in the 1960’s?
You should hike one of the surrounding mountains , it looks terrible .
