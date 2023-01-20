Silvercreek living

The Silvercreek Living property in Hailey contains a pair of 12,300-square-foot buildings on the north side of town.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezone application that—if finalized by the city council in February—will allow a local developer to convert a former residential care facility into dorm-style housing.

Northridge developer Mark Caplow is hoping to repurpose the former Silvercreek Assisted Living buildings on McKercher Boulevard into workforce housing, project representative Samantha Stahlnecker told the P&Z on Tuesday.

The two-building, 32-room facility at the northern entrance to town opened in 2017 and officially ceased operations in April 2022 following hiring difficulties. Since then, it has been used as transitional housing, according to Anita Northwood, who co-owns the buildings with Caplow.

