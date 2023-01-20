The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezone application that—if finalized by the city council in February—will allow a local developer to convert a former residential care facility into dorm-style housing.
Northridge developer Mark Caplow is hoping to repurpose the former Silvercreek Assisted Living buildings on McKercher Boulevard into workforce housing, project representative Samantha Stahlnecker told the P&Z on Tuesday.
The two-building, 32-room facility at the northern entrance to town opened in 2017 and officially ceased operations in April 2022 following hiring difficulties. Since then, it has been used as transitional housing, according to Anita Northwood, who co-owns the buildings with Caplow.
Northwood said those currently staying at Silvercreek come from a variety of backgrounds. As of this week, multiple families, some with children, were living there, she said.
“It’s quite a large spectrum, a mixed population—traveling nurses from St. Luke’s and air traffic controllers,” she said.
In order to convert the building to workforce housing, Caplow asked the city to rezone the 2.2-acre Silvercreek parcel from “Limited Residential 1” to “Limited Business.”
Hailey’s “Limited Residential 1” district permits residential care facilities and multifamily units at a density of 10 units per acre. The “Limited Business” district allows for a much wider range of operations, such as daycare centers, gyms, restaurants and offices. The business zone also permits 20 multifamily units per acre.
In its current configuration, the property has two 12,300-square-foot buildings, each with 16 one-bedroom residential apartments and one commercial-grade kitchen. All units have mini-fridges and microwaves, and both communal kitchens have stoves, large refrigerators, ovens and pantry space.
Northwood—who plans to continue to manage rental units if the rezone goes ahead—said rent is currently $1,500 per month for a “280 to 300 square foot” studio unit, and would stay at that rate post-rezone.
Mary Fauth, director of the Blaine County Charitable Fund, said on Tuesday that the Silvercreek facility is already functioning as emergency housing and should continue to be used in that way “permanently.”
“We still have another 48 individuals that we’re looking at having to house in a shelter starting this weekend. This sort of unit is critically needed—today—while we wait for more housing to come on the market,” she said.
Northwood and Caplow are “allowing multiple individuals to hunker down and live together” at Silvercreek in order to make that $1,500 rent, Fauth said.
She added that she considered that market-rate for a studio.
“What Anita is charging … is right on or a little bit less” than Blaine County’s market rate, Fauth said.
Fauth said the organization recently moved seven households into one of the Silvercreek buildings after they and about 100 other individuals were displaced from hotel rooms.
“We’re talking all of the above,” Fauth said of the current residents. “Injured individuals who need ADA access, people that lost housing last year, and newcomers who are working and have had their incomes verified.”
(The Charitable Fund is providing rental assistance for those who can’t make the full $1,500, she said, paying the difference between 30% of a household’s recent gross monthly income and the monthly rent.)
Commissioner Sage Sauerbrey took issue with the projected rent, which he viewed as “very steep.”
Northwood said that utilities, internet and laundry are included.
“That can make a huge difference in a single person or family’s life,” she said.
Kenny-Bogue Real Estate listed the Silvercreek building for $7.1 million five months ago, according to the company’s website and the Multiple Listing Service.
Sauerbrey acknowledged the need for housing, but also said he was concerned that a new buyer could demolish the buildings if the zoning change went through.
“This site could sell and all these potential housing units could be converted to offices,” he said.
Both Stahlnecker and broker Paul Kenny of Kenny-Bogue said that it would be “unlikely” for the buildings to be demolished, given the value of the buildings themselves.
P&Z Commissioner Owen Scanlon expressed concerns about tight living spaces.
“When you go to college, you’re about the same age and there for the same purpose and don’t mind sharing kitchens,” Scanlon said. “But to put [working] people in there … it’s going to be an interesting study in human relations.”
Commissioner Dustin Stone said he thought the current building use was “perfect” and worried about current tenants being “kicked out by renters.”
“This really feels like an emergency use,” he said.
According to Community Development Director Robyn Davis, the facility’s current transitional-housing model is “not a permitted use” in the Limited Residential zone.
Davis told the P&Z that Hailey staff had “gone round and round talking about emergency housing,” but concluded that Hailey city code does not allow for it.
“The Hailey Interim housing policy adopted by the Hailey City Council does not address homelessness,” City Administrator Lisa Horowitz wrote via email Thursday. “We have made a commitment to our constituents to address workforce housing for those who reside and work in Hailey as our primary housing goal.”
Stahlnecker acknowleged that the need for emergency housing “is huge and will continue to grow” in Blaine County, but said dormitory living would be most suitable for the building.
On behalf of Caplow, Stahlnecker said the need for additional housing is immediate.
“The housing situation in the valley right now is extremely dire,” she said. Citing projections from the Blaine County Housing Authority, “there is the need for 4,700 to 6,400 units over the next 10 years to meet demand in Blaine County,” she told the P&Z.
“Large employers like the Valley Club and St. Luke’s could invest in a project like this and provide more affordable units for their employees,” she said.
Stahlnecker said the proposed renovation project would occur in tandem with the construction of Caplow’s “40 McKercher” project—a forthcoming three-story, 44-unit apartment building approved by the P&Z last September. That apartment building will sit directly south of the Silvercreek building.
Caplow also submitted an application asking the city to allow “co-living dwellings” in Hailey’s limited business and business zoning districts, as the Silvercreek units don’t meet the definition of “multifamily unit” because they lack kitchen facilities. The commission approved the text amendment on Tuesday—along with a parking requirement of 38 spaces—and forwarded it to the city council for approval. The text amendment defines a "co-living dwelling" as "a building "containing multiple private living spaces, at least one shared kitchen, and at least one shared living space." It would also limit occupancy to four people per unit.
“We wanted to find something that was consistent with what the city’s code allows in similar areas, and looked towards the downtown residential overlay model of one [parking] space per bedroom and one guest stall for every six bedrooms,” Stahlnecker said.
Stahlnecker said there are 19 existing stalls on site, enough to rent out one building at the moment. The buildings’ porte-cochères could be modified to fit more parking spaces, and a portion of land off of Cranbrook Road could also be used for parking, she said.
“The applicant is willing to work with city to make sure that only 16 units are rented until additional parking improvements are made to the site to provide parking up to 32 units,” she said.
Stahlnecker added that she anticipated an increase in traffic if the buildings were repurposed. While hard to nail down an exact figure, she said the new housing would generate about 132 more vehicle trips per day than the previous residential care facility, according to analysis by traffic engineer Ryan Hales.
According to a Jan. 4 letter from Boise-based Clear Solutions Engineering, the new workforce housing use would not increase overall water usage because new residents would “spend more time outside the facility each day as compared to the former residents.” ￼
