The “40 McKercher” housing project, shown from First Avenue looking west to Carbonate Mountain. The project, from Northridge developer Mark Caplow, was approved Monday night despite receiving largely negative reviews from the public and P&Z since its introduction in April.

 Courtesy Eric Hawkins/Hawkins & Marshall

The Hailey Planning and Zoning commissioners approved a three-story, 44-unit apartment building Monday evening after more than two hours of deliberation, allowing the developer to move forward with acquiring a building permit from the city.

The “40 McKercher” project from Northridge developer Mark Caplow will see 44 units go up in the Northridge section of Hailey, just east of what will soon be the new L.L. Greens hardware store.

Because the building cleared design review on Monday, it will not need a second vote from the City Council, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

