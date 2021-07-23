The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission advanced four townhome projects on Monday, granting three preliminary-plat approval and one design-review approval.
Preliminary plat approval gives a developer the ability to build roads, sewer lines and other infrastructure on a lot or lots, whereas a final plat means the developer can actually sell the lots. Design-review approval comes later in the development process, allowing a project applicant to proceed with their building permit.
Commissioners on Monday first approved a preliminary plat application from developer Oscar Hidalgo of Sun Valley Partners Construction for Old Cutter Townhomes, proposed for two 8,530-square-foot sublots along C.D. Olena Drive. The townhomes would be located just north of the proposed Starlight Serenade project and south of the seven-lot Sonitalena Cottages development. Project representative Bruce Smith of Alpine Enterprises did not specify how many units are proposed.
Next, the P&Z approved a preliminary plat application from Old Cutters Inc., which asked the city to subdivide a 15,570-square-foot lot in Old Cutters subdivision into two similarly sized townhome lots. The project at 1120 East Myrtle St. would be known as Starlight Serenade Townhomes and would gain access off an access easement from Grey’s Starlight Drive, according to project representative Mark Phillips of Galena Engineering.
Phillips said snow would be stored in a 4-foot easement in the right-of-way per the original plat note from Old Cutters. The townhomes on each lot could be either independent or attached structures and could share a wall on the sublot line, he said.
The P&Z also granted preliminary plat approval to Old Cutters Inc. to create a new subdivision, Poco Lena Subdivision, at 611 Little Lena Dr. The two 5,000-square-foot lots would accommodate several duplex units, though the unit count remains unclear.
Sweetwater expansion continues
Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved a design review application from Kilgore Properties for the construction of 14 additional three-story townhomes along Maple Leaf Drive in Woodside’s Sweetwater Community. Each unit is 1,830 square feet and the addition would comprise 28 units and 80 parking spaces.
Sweetwater project representative Matt Watson said the townhomes would be “more or less the same as we’ve been building.” Each building would have a beige base and contrasting door, window and roof accent colors. Some accents proposed include Sherman Williams’ “peacock plume” and “inky” blues, “Renwick beige,” “Rembrandt ruby,” “Eastlake gold” and “gallery green.”
Commissioner Owen Scanlon requested a color-board review, noting that the P&Z had been taking some heat lately for approving certain color schemes in other projects. Watson said the colors were more “muted” than they appeared in his presentation.
P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate asked Watson if the applicant team was considering adding charging stations for electric vehicles.
“We are actually going through a time where adaptors have been an issue in the city and we’ve run into some challenges with charging stations, so we will need to think through that carefully to make sure they would be used,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz responded.
Three Sweetwater residents took to the virtual podium Monday with concerns that the new units could create additional crowding in the existing park and pool areas and exacerbate snow storage issues. They also mentioned a lack of landscape screening between the project and Balmoral Apartments.
“We have 63 dogs using the bathroom in a small park, and a pool overcrowded with kids,” one woman told the P&Z. “I couldn’t find one square foot of space in the pool. Maybe come visit us sometime.”
Each commissioner thanked the residents for their comments.
“While the developer owes responsibility to the people they’ve already sold to, this is a much-needed development that is unusual because we don’t have other areas that allow for this type of density,” Scanlon said. “The developer has been very responsive to our concerns, and I have faith these issues will be [addressed].”
The three preliminary plat applications approved Tuesday will be forwarded to the Hailey City Council; design review applications do not require council approval.
