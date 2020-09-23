A 12-unit residential development built from refurbished metal shipping containers will come to northwest Hailey after it received design-review approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission in a 4-1 vote Monday.
Known as River Street Apartments, the three-building, two-story project will go up on a vacant lot north of the forthcoming Silver River Residences development on north River Street.
Architect Byron Folwell said the project’s “A” building would house four three-bedroom units, ideal for couples with two children, and buildings “B” and “C,” each with four two-bedroom units, would be ideal for couples with a baby or single child.
“This much-needed housing type will allow young, service-industry families to live within walking distance to jobs, restaurants and schools in Hailey,” Folwell told the commission.
In total, the development will offer about 8,960 square feet of living space and 1,500 square feet of open space—the latter in the form of an outdoor breezeway with covered picnic tables and concrete benches. Fourteen of the project’s 28 bedrooms will be ADA-compliant, architectural blueprints show.
While commissioners praised Folwell on Monday for making design changes to the development as requested at a preliminary hearing in August, parking options and bedroom size continued to be sticking points.
In one major change, Folwell reduced the unit size in the “A” building from four bedrooms to three, recommended by Commissioner Owen Scanlon last month. Another was adding two-tone siding to the project’s exterior, recommended by Commissioners Richard Pogue and Janet Fugate. Snow guards were also added to building “A” to prevent snow from falling into a pedestrian corridor.
Scanlon—the lone dissenter in Monday’s vote—suggested a kids play area, but Folwell said space would be too tight.
“Covered seating is our way of providing something that is not age specific,” Folwell said. “A play area would be great, but we are relying on residents to find nearby parks for their kids.”
Scanlon expressed dissatisfaction with the project’s 7.6-foot-wide bedrooms, a limit imposed by the 8-foot-wide shipping containers from Boise-based company indieDwell.
“It’s neat that we are reusing storage containers and thinking outside of the box,” Scanlon said. “I can’t put my name on a project that squeezes people into a bedroom that you can’t put a bed in, though.”
Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said that while narrow, the bedrooms would be livable. Two apartments that she toured along Fourth Street in Bellevue were also built from shipping containers from indieDwell, she said.
“If you would have asked me, I would have said they were wider than 8 feet,” she said.
Parking concerns explored
While no members of the public commented on the development at Monday’s hearing, the city received several letters questioning its parking accommodations of 12 on-site spaces and two guest spots on River Street.
“A minimum of two parking spaces per residence would seem more reasonable,” wrote Russell Mikel, funeral director of Wood River Chapel, which is about two blocks east of the project site.
Others thought the project would exacerbate existing traffic issues on River Street.
“I am amazed at how fast people travel on this constricted street and have almost been hit more times than I can count,” wrote Hailey resident Mike Shaughnessy.
Commissioners Dan Smith and Dustin Stone echoed these concerns Monday, with Stone predicting that residents would park off-site at neighboring businesses or along River Street and see their cars towed in the winter.
“I don’t like the idea of waiting to see if [parking] works when we already know that it’s going to be a problem. Enforcing off-site parking will be an additional burden on low-income residents,” he said.
Horowitz responded that Hailey’s downtown residential overlay zoning was written with minimal parking requirements to incentivize affordable housing. Silver River Residences next door, for example, will have 32 bedrooms and 16 on-site parking spots.
“We’re hopeful that River Street residents will have one vehicle per residence,” she said.
Smith agreed that parking will be the “crux of the situation” but praised the project concept.
“I think the overall appearance is quite proper for this part of town. The units are small and compact, but that’s what it takes to make things affordable in this day and age,” he said.
Folwell said that when it comes to parking, there are no easy answers.
“I feel your pain about awkward parking situations,” he said. “We’re dealing with it here in Boise as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In