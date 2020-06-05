Hailey Fire Department

A 325-square-foot building behind the Hailey Fire Department will allow firefighters to teach kids the basics of fire safety

 Graphic courtesy city of Hailey

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a 325-square-foot, detached fire safety house for construction behind the Hailey Fire Department building.

The house—intended to represent a small one-bedroom home—will serve as an educational tool for schoolchildren during fall and spring by facilitating discussion on fire safety.

According to a city staff report, students will gather in the front “living” room to discuss fire safety standards and practices, then head to the rear “bedroom” where a real-life fire simulation will play out.

“The students and a fireman in full service and protection gear [will] discuss what to do in the event of a fire and how to egress,” the report states. “The hall outside the room [will be] filled with concert-style fog smoke and a heating pad on the door [will be] turned on. Through a semi-real-world experience, [the students] will egress via the operable window and ladder on the outside of the building to a waiting fire department personnel staff member.”

After arrival by school bus, students will be escorted by Fire Department staff and teachers into the building via its stairs or ADA-compliant ramp. The building, which replaces a temporary educational trailer brought in from Twin Falls, will have a wood-skid foundation to allow it to be hauled elsewhere, the staff report noted.

Construction will begin in spring 2021, according to Fire Chief Mike Baledge.

