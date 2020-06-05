The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a 325-square-foot, detached fire safety house for construction behind the Hailey Fire Department building.
The house—intended to represent a small one-bedroom home—will serve as an educational tool for schoolchildren during fall and spring by facilitating discussion on fire safety.
According to a city staff report, students will gather in the front “living” room to discuss fire safety standards and practices, then head to the rear “bedroom” where a real-life fire simulation will play out.
“The students and a fireman in full service and protection gear [will] discuss what to do in the event of a fire and how to egress,” the report states. “The hall outside the room [will be] filled with concert-style fog smoke and a heating pad on the door [will be] turned on. Through a semi-real-world experience, [the students] will egress via the operable window and ladder on the outside of the building to a waiting fire department personnel staff member.”
After arrival by school bus, students will be escorted by Fire Department staff and teachers into the building via its stairs or ADA-compliant ramp. The building, which replaces a temporary educational trailer brought in from Twin Falls, will have a wood-skid foundation to allow it to be hauled elsewhere, the staff report noted.
Construction will begin in spring 2021, according to Fire Chief Mike Baledge.
