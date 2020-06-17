The Attic Thrift Store in Hailey is on track to undergo a 2,760-square-foot expansion in the near future after receiving unanimous design-review approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.
The store—whose revenue stream makes up over a fifth of The Advocates’ budget—will move its primary entry point from Carbonate Street to North River Street during the renovation, gaining additional retail space, five angled parking stalls on River Street and a new outdoor display area.
In a presentation Monday, project representative Chad Blincoe of Ketchum-based Blincoe Architecture described the existing 5,700-square-foot Attic building as “dated” and “tired.”
“With all due respect, it’s basically a teardown property—that is, if any kind of development were to happen [on the site] at a later date,” he told the commission.
Blincoe said the renovation project will expand the facility in an “affordable, feasible” way.
“We’re going to try to retain as many of the existing windows as possible to help minimize impacts to the business,” he said.
The façade of the Attic’s addition will feature rustic metal siding and bronze trim, Blincoe said. Wood shingling on the existing mansard roof will also be replaced.
“A great example of a building incorporating [rustic metal materials] is the Bigwood Bakery in Ketchum,” Blincoe said. “These materials will be very complementary to the light-brick siding.”
In terms of accessibility, the store will gain a new ADA-compliant bathroom and ramp on the northwest corner of the property, he said.
“As discussed with the city [planning department], the store will be responsible for snow removal on the ramp,” Blincoe said.
Exterior elevations presented Monday depicted an overhead garage door similar to that of the Sun Valley Brewing Co. on Main Street.
“The garage door would not be an accent point, but would give the building an outdoor feel,” he said.
Given the city’s planned River Street upgrades, a bulb-out curb slated for the corner of North River and Carbonate streets was cut from the proposal.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the applicant to take on excess costs in order to accommodate River Street [improvements],” Commissioner Richard Pogue said. “It would make sense to go ahead with just the building.”
Though commissioners agreed that moving the entry point to River Street would be expensive, they said it would help animate the street with more pedestrian activity.
Commissioner Janet Fugate noted that the store already experiences high traffic with a valleywide customer base.
“When my friends come from out of state, the first place they want to go is the Attic,” she said. “The store is a definite asset to the community, and the new entrance will make the building more accessible.”
Commissioner Owen Scanlon said a supervised drop-off site is a must.
“People, if not monitored, will leave junk and broken toilets,” he said. “You can’t imagine what people will drop off.”
*This story was updated to correct the amount of revenue the Attic provides for the Advocates organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In