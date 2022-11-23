The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a 51-unit, three-story apartment building on Monday evening, sending the project into the construction pipeline.
The P&Z’s approval of design plans Monday will allow Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher to obtain a building permit from the city and build River Lane Apartments at 403 to 419 North River St.
The one-block development will go up on the southwest corner of North River and Spruce streets, across the street from the 16-unit Silver River Residences and the forthcoming 12-unit River Street Townhomes. It calls for 43 one-bedroom apartments each between 600 and 630 square feet, eight two-bedroom apartments between 880 and 1,030 square feet, a 500-square-foot coffee shop, an outdoor patio and about 4,000 feet of open space that would double as snow storage in the winter.
The complex will sit in Hailey’s “Downtown Residential Overlay,” a zoning district created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development. It will stand about 38 feet, 8 inches tall with two main buildings connected by a transparent walkway.
Residents will have access to 27 onsite parking spaces underneath a carport in the alley between Silver and Spruce streets—one per unit, as required in the downtown residential overlay—and an additional 25 guest spaces along North River Street.
In October, commissioners put a hold on the project due to the need for a more conclusive traffic analysis. On Monday, however, traffic engineer Mike Swenson of The Transpo Group told the P&Z that River Lane would have a “minimal” effect on traffic congestion at the nearby Spruce and Main and Spruce and River street intersections, and both intersections’ level of service would stay the same regardless of whether the project gets built.
The Spruce and Main intersection would maintain an “F” rating in 2026, with an average vehicle delay of 100 seconds, and the Spruce and River intersection would maintain a “B” rating with a delay of 12 seconds, Swenson projected. He added that residents from River Lane Apartments would contribute about 406 net new daily trips in Hailey, but make up only 0.5% to 6% of the vehicles entering both intersections.
“There’s really no change in delay with the project itself. Our calculations are showing minimal disturbance … with or without this project,” he said.
Project would target younger population
The multifamily development proved somewhat controversial among members of the public in the fall, with several residents complaining that it would overcrowd the existing block, obstruct views, add to parking woes and threaten pedestrian safety on River Street.
Hailey resident Michael Shaughnessy argued in a public-comment session Monday that Swenson’s analysis had not factored in traffic impacts from Silver River Residences, River Street Townhomes and the 27-unit Saddle Lofts project that will be built about three blocks north of River Lane.
“There will probably be at least 75 people, and that’s being generous—up to 100 people at this location,” he said. “This will be an extremely dangerous site for residents.”
Hailey resident Bergen Palmer said he worried that local businesses, like Les Schwab, would be forced to absorb extra traffic from the development.
“After speaking with local business owners in the area … the [OG Nail] salon already has issues with parking, especially during those peak hours,” he said.
P&Z Commissioner Dan Smith said he understood residents’ parking concerns but said the project met the overlay district’s minimum requirement of one spot per unit.
“I have brought [the requirement] up numerous times with staff but it has not risen to the top of the city’s priority list,” he said. “We’re bound to it. What I’m more concerned about is someone showing up wanting to build a development with three- or four-bedroom units, which would really exacerbate the problem.”
Smith also inquired whether pets would be allowed, to which Elisabeth Grabher said they would.
“This is a pet-friendly community. If anything, we would have a limit, like one pet per unit,” she said.
Commissioner Sage Sauerbrey asked Grabher if she would consider adding an “east-west” crosswalk across River Street near the project site, calling it something “that could be really, really helpful to increase safety.” Grabher agreed to make a crosswalk a condition of approval.
Sauerbrey also grilled Grabher and project representative Mark Sindell on deed-restricted housing.
“This may not have as much benefit if it doesn’t become workforce housing,” he said. “Especially at this time, where we’ve seen construction costs rise by 300%, which has equated to increased rent prices.”
Sindell said it would be difficult to know what the market situation would be when the project is set to be finished two years from now, but that the intent was for “local workforce housing.”
“It’s very important for us as a family to give back to the community and create housing for the locals,” Grabher said. “In the lease, we will make it a requirement that [residents] are working within Blaine County. We do not want the units to become places that people from Boise rent for ski lockers.
“I think it will be a nice place for people to live, especially young people that are here starting out.”
Sauerbrey asked Grabher if she would be OK with including a stipulation in the lease that tenants must be employed in Blaine County, as a condition of approval of the project.
“I—we—have no problem doing that,” Grabher responded.
P&Z Chair Janet Fugate commended the Grabhers and the design team, GGLO design, for “their responsiveness to what has been asked.”
“It’s nice to see that [workforce housing] is truly your commitment,” she said.
Sauerbrey agreed.
“I appreciate your flexibility and level of care for the community,” he said.
“Your willingness to respond has actually been way over the top,” Smith agreed, before making a motion to approve the project. “The scale of this is a little larger than some of the other projects we’ve seen, but this is where you want to see that kind of scale—in the downtown core, adjacent to grocery stores and restaurants.
“This is going to provide long-term benefits to the community, not only from the standpoint of housing but also from the standpoint of allowing people to be more involved in our community.”
Commissioners Dustin Stone and Owen Scanlon were absent Monday. ￼
Correction
An earlier version of this story stated that Elisabeth and Trent Grabher agreed to a local deed restriction as a condition of approval for the project. They agreed to include employment in Blaine County in their leases as a condition of approval of the project.
It is interesting that Hailey keeps building apartments without a lot of deed restrictions and is getting a lot of them, while Ketchum ties up local developers with deed restrictions and is getting very few of them from the private market.
