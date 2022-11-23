River Lane location

The River Lane apartments will span the entire block of North River Street from Silver Street to Spruce Street, across from Silver River Residences.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a 51-unit, three-story apartment building on Monday evening, sending the project into the construction pipeline.

The P&Z’s approval of design plans Monday will allow Ketchum-based developers Trent and Elisabeth Grabher to obtain a building permit from the city and build River Lane Apartments at 403 to 419 North River St.

The one-block development will go up on the southwest corner of North River and Spruce streets, across the street from the 16-unit Silver River Residences and the forthcoming 12-unit River Street Townhomes. It calls for 43 one-bedroom apartments each between 600 and 630 square feet, eight two-bedroom apartments between 880 and 1,030 square feet, a 500-square-foot coffee shop, an outdoor patio and about 4,000 feet of open space that would double as snow storage in the winter.

The River Lane apartments will sit on the edge of Hailey’s business district.
Correction

An earlier version of this story stated that Elisabeth and Trent Grabher agreed to a local deed restriction as a condition of approval for the project. They agreed to include employment in Blaine County in their leases as a condition of approval of the project. 

