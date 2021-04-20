The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved design plans for two three-story apartment buildings at 804 S. Fourth Ave., just north of Friedman Memorial Airport.
The project—Apartments at Airport Inn—proposes 21 units of single-family housing on the back half of the Airport Inn’s property.
Project representative Owen Scanlon, a Hailey-based architect and P&Z commissioner, recused himself from deliberations and presented building elevations to the commission.
The first building will house 12 units ranging from about 485 to 745 square feet, while the second building will house nine units ranging from about 600 to 1,020 square feet. Altogether, the project will add seven one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments, Scanlon said, falling well below the Limited Business Zone’s density limit of 32 units.
Scanlon said the exterior will match the dark maroon and beige color palette of the existing inn’s three buildings. The apartment complex will use drought-tolerant fine fescue grass in its landscaping, he added, and residents will have access to the inn’s picnic area and barbecue grill. Other amenities will include electric charging stations and onsite cardboard recycling.
“I think this is a great infill opportunity and you've taken advantage of that,” Commissioner Richard Pogue said prior to the commission vote.
“You’ve hit a home run with this design, in my opinion,” Commissioner Dustin Stone said.
