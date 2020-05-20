The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission advanced a six-building subdivision project toward construction Monday night following unanimous approval in design review.
Set for development on the east side of Woodside Boulevard between Antelope Drive and Baldy View Drive, the 28,000-square-foot project will house 24 apartments in six four-unit buildings. The units will range in size from 1,040 square feet to about 1,320 square feet, a staff report stated.
Prior to the subdivision’s approval, commissioners had voiced concerns in April about its black-and-white color scheme and proximity to neighboring properties, as well as a lack of nearby ADA-compliant parking. Those concerns had largely dissipated by the end of the design review hearing Monday, but commissioners still urged local applicant Tanner Investments to explore a wider color palette—a condition eventually incorporated into the design review application.
“I’m in the mindset that six buildings with three or four colors will get a bit monotonous,” Commissioner Dan Smith said. “We’ve got black, white and a few tones of gray here. I appreciate the fact that [the applicant] has gone from two to four colors, but they’re all close.”
Commissioner Dustin Stone said he took issue with the lack of variety in the buildings.
“Whether it’s new door colors or window trim, I just want some diversity here, so it doesn’t look like the same building six times,” he said.
Nearby homeowners and other residents expressed concerns about traffic during a public-comment session and pushed for a traffic-study requirement.
“I find that we’re already experiencing delays on Woodside when we’re at capacity, not just during this pandemic,” Hailey resident Caroline Nutter said.
Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz responded that the city only requires traffic studies for large subdivisions and rezoning, and Woodside traffic has already been addressed in the city’s transportation master plan. Horowitz also addressed residents’ concerns that the development would not blend in with its surroundings.
“I know it’s frustrating to some families, but this project is zoned for multi-family as well as single-family uses,” she said.
