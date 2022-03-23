The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission approved design plans on Monday for an 80-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community, allowing Utah-based developer Kilgore Properties LLC to move ahead with the second, more significant leg of its 137-unit expansion plan along Shenandoah Drive.
Sweetwater Community was planned in 2005 as a 421-unit, $200 million housing development on 20 acres of land east of state Highway 75. Around 85 townhome and duplex units had been fully completed as of last month, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz. Those existing units surround Sweetwater Park on three sides.
The P&Z previously approved Sweetwater’s first phase of expansion in September 2021, a decision the Hailey City Council backed in January on the condition that the applicant team installed wiring for garage electric-vehicle charging stations and rooftop solar panels.
According to project manager Matt Watson, five ten-unit buildings between Maple Leaf Drive and Countryside Boulevard and seven live-work units on the corner of Countryside and Shenandoah—a total of 57 units—are currently under construction as part of that first phase, which will also add a clubhouse and pool building.
Sweetwater’s second 80-unit expansionary phase will be “more or less a continuation of” the first expansion phase, Watson said, allowing the development to extend north along the bend in Shenandoah Drive and connect to the Wood River trail system.
Altogether, the two-part, 137-unit expansion is part of Sweetwater’s “Block 2” buildout, which will be followed by similarly scaled “Block 3” and “Block 5” buildouts in the coming years.
Watson said the eight three-story buildings proposed in the second leg of the "Block 2" buildout will share the same flat roof design and muted gray, green and beige color palette as the five buildings in the first leg, which are currently under construction.
According to renderings he presented, all units built in Block 2 will comprise about 1,380 square feet—each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage—with access to a total of about 350 parking spaces, including on-street spots. The units would either face Shenandoah Drive, state Highway 75, interior courtyards or green park space.
On Monday, P&Z commissioners praised the applicant team’s proposed electric-vehicle charging accommodations and hookups for photovoltaic rooftop panels, amenities they had previously recommended.
“[Electric vehicles] are going like hotcakes with the gas prices,” Commissioner Janet Fugate commented.
Commissioner Dan Smith, however, took issue with the developer’s plan to include about 33,000 square feet of Kentucky bluegrass around the project perimeter, finding it too water-intensive.
“We’re talking about 20,000 to 25,000 gallons of water per week just to maintain that sod. Given the prospect for pretty poor water years in the future, I would really like to see you folks try to utilize as much artificial turf as possible to not only minimize water use but also reduce maintenance in the future,” Smith said.
Commissioner Owen Scanlon told Watson he favored xeriscaping, or landscaping in a manner that requires little irrigation, over artificial turf, and requested more drought-tolerant grasses, gravel and "dry farming" elements in non-recreational areas.
“Anything that can reduce water consumption, be it xeriscaping or otherwise, is a plus,” Fugate agreed.
Scanlon added that he was happy to see the expansion plan give a boost to Hailey's housing stock.
"Nationwide we’re about four million housing units short. If we can put a dent in this valley, I think we’re acting locally to eliminate the problem," he said.
According to Horowitz, Sweetwater Community consists of about 55% second-home owners, compared to Hailey’s average of 20%. The development had about 35% second-home owners in January 2019, job supervisor Paul Hopfenbeck previously told the Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In