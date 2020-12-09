The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on a preliminary plat application for a new five-lot subdivision off River Street on Monday evening, forwarding the application to the City Council for approval on Jan. 25.
If approved, the Amatopia subdivision would sit between Draper Preserve and Main Street—south of China Gardens subdivision and east of Sherwood Forest subdivision—with lots ranging from about 6,100 to 8,000 square feet.
Homes would be serviced by a private road, Amatopia Way, that would connect to River Street and end in a cul-de-sac. Topography of the site would make an additional access point unachievable, according to city Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
One subject of debate Monday night was the paving of Amatopia Way. While applicant and developer Susan Scovell initially proposed keeping 12 feet of the private street asphalt and the remaining 7-foot shoulders gravel, commissioners pushed for 18 feet of asphalt and 4-foot gravel shoulders.
“We’d be remiss if we didn’t ask for a wider [two-way] street,” Commissioner Richard Pogue said.
Commissioners Dan Smith, Dustin Stone and Owen Scanlon agreed, pointing out the potential for head-on collisions, as well as rutting and “muddying” of the gravel.
Other homeowners who spoke in a public-comment session said they were concerned that fire access could be difficult and Amatopia Way could be hard to plow given its steep grade. Horowitz responded that the street would be “more of a driveway for five homes,” and said the Fire Department would notify the homeowners association about any access issues.
Another topic of discussion Monday was home height limits. Because the proposed subdivision sits in Hailey’s General Residential zone, heights would be capped at 35 feet, Horowitz said.
Hailey resident “Carol,” whose last name was unintelligible, said she was concerned that Amatopia subdivision homes would tower over single-story ranch homes to the south.
“[Amatopia] homeowners would be looking right in our backyard and there would be no privacy. Thirty-five feet seems in excess,” she said.
Pogue shared that concern, asking for a 30-foot height limit.
“I do not see the need for three story homes in this part of town. I think that would be inappropriate,” he said.
“We will try our darnedest to keep homes under 35 feet,” Scovell responded, agreeing to a suggestion from the P&Z to cap homes on the southernmost lots at 32 feet.
Subdivision landscape architect Ben Young noted that screening vegetation would be installed on the south end of the parcel and “as many as possible” trees would be retained.
“We want to be good neighbors,” he said.
Other concerns expressed in Monday’s public-comment session included delayed construction and impeded wildlife access.
Subdivision representative Samantha Stahlnecker said nothing was “hard-set” in terms of buildout, but the developer team had a goal of “constructing as quickly as possible.”
To accomplish that goal, Scovell said homes would be partially prefabricated and produced off-site.
“These will be high-end homes with construction quality as good as or better than most,” she said.
Scanlon said he was glad to see a timely pro-
ject on a small piece of land. Smith agreed.
“This is a creative development on an odd-shaped parcel. I’m glad to see this kind of infill taking place,” Smith said.
P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate complimented Scovell for the subdivision’s planned irrigation restrictions, among them a stipulation that only 40 percent of lot area can be turf.
“Your energy consumption goals are admired and appreciated,” Fugate said.
After roads, landscaping and water lines are competed, individuals can apply for building permits and would have 548 days to construct a home in Amatopia subdivision, Horowitz said.
