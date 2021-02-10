Hailey Officer Josh Latimer, left, has been named the department’s Police Officer of the Year, Chief Steve England announced Monday evening.
Latimer, a graduate of Boise State University, has been with the department for a little over two years.
“That might sound a little low year-wise to earn [Officer of the Year], but Officer Latimer is very well prepared for the job,” England said. “He’s not just punctual, but also willing to take on any role or assignment that we ask of him. He’s always helping his fellow officers, even if he doesn’t have the answer, and he’ll go above and beyond, whether it’s a blood or search warrant that he’s never done, a string of burglaries or some other type of investigation.
“He is always willing to research what he can do on his own.”
Mayor Martha Burke applauded Latimer for tackling new challenges in 2020.
“Josh, we appreciate you and we celebrate your momentous achievement,” she said.
