The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to incorporate steeper 5-year development-impact fees into the city’s comprehensive plan.
The P&Z approved the new fees by adopting a final report by city planning consultant D.P. Guthrie. The Hailey City Council previously reviewed and approved Guthrie’s report in a July meeting.
Hailey’s development-impact fees help fund public infrastructure required to manage growth. That includes everything from street improvements to firefighting, police and emergency services, public parks and recreation areas. The fees are legal under the Idaho’s development-impact-fee law, which states that the impact fees should be calculated on the “basis of levels of service for public facilities.”
Hailey’s new 2021 fee schedule raises nonresidential development-impact fees for commercial developments by about 35%, from $2,313 to $3,126 per 1,000 square feet in floor area. It also increases residential development impact fees. Developers will pay 145% more in development-impact fees for residential buildings between 600 and 1,000 square feet; between 71% and 99% more for residential buildings between 1,001 and 2,600 square feet; approximately 104% more for buildings between 2,601 and 3,000 square feet; and about 127% more for buildings over 3,001 square feet.
The increased fees are based on bold residential growth projections, according to the city. Residential units in Hailey are expected to increase about 28% in the next decade, from 3,696 in 2021 to 4,731 in 2031, Guthrie stated in his report.
Hailey expects to undertake $17.4 million in street and pedestrian improvements over the next 20 years, with $6.4 million, or 37%, to be funded by impact fees, a city staff report noted this week.
“Generally," the report said, "anytime an opportunity presents itself, the installation of bike and pedestrian improvements will be aggressively pursued.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Sunbeam, the last undeveloped acreage in Hailey, makes it in just under the wire. “No soup for you!”
I guess this is how they finance a 2 million dollar astro turf pit in the ground. Oh and endless bike paths. $50K, just to study the feasibility of a bike path on Airport way. City of Hailey is roll'in in dough.
a day late and a dollar short ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In