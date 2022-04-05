Hailey City Planner Robyn Davis has been promoted to the position of Community Development Director, Mayor Martha Burke announced in a press release.
In her new role, Davis will lead Planning and Zoning Commission meetings and manage all facets of planning, building and community development for the city.
Davis is assuming the position from former Development Director Lisa Horowitz, who is stepped into her new role as city administrator on Friday, April 1.
“We are continuing our practice of promoting from within when we have qualified candidates. Robyn Davis is highly qualified to move into the director position,” Burke stated.
Davis has worked in various capacities at the city over the last seven years, including the last four as city planner. Throughout her tenure with the city’s Community Development Department, she worked on “a large variety of planning projects, code amendments, fee schedule changes, special events, grants and special projects,” the press release stated.
She previously worked at the Hailey Library and holds a master’s degree in education, health and human development.
“I’m honored to be considered a well‐qualified candidate for Hailey Community Development Director,” Davis stated. “As a ten‐year resident of Hailey, I have a deep appreciation and love for this community, its residents and the city as a whole. This opportunity engenders an incredible leap forward, and I am excited, happy and grateful to serve our community in this capacity.”
Davis started in the new role on April 1. ￼
