Hailey Mayor Martha Burke is hoping to remain on the dais this fall as she campaigns for re-election against challengers Kris Wirth and Kevin Wilson, who filed their candidacies last week.
The incumbent mayor, a long-time elected official, says she will be out campaigning and discussing her platform with anyone who has questions.
“If re-elected, Burke would continue to focus on retaining essential public services, continue progress on sustainability efforts and climate protection goals, and ensure that residents can walk and bike everywhere safely in the city,” her campaign stated in a recent press release.
Burke, 76, served on the Hailey City Council for 26 years and the Planning & Zoning Commission for two years before she was elected mayor in 2019. She is running on a platform of experience “(dealing) with a pandemic, flooding, wildfires, unprecedented growth, housing shortages, workforce challenges, and the day-to-day operations of running a vibrant City,” according to the press release.
Mayoral duties include creating budgets, setting City Council agendas, and responding to public comments. The mayor can also cast the tiebreaking vote if councilmembers are split on a decision.
The following have announced their runs:
Kris Wirth, 70, is a retired builder and former retail worker. He previously ran for Kaz Thea’s City Council Seat 2 in 2021, but did not formally launch a campaign or attend a candidate’s forum to clarify his positions. He garnered 323 votes that fall, compared to Thea’s 1,130.
Wirth is a member of Hailey’s new 18-member citizens’ advisory committee on housing, which provides input on how the city’s new “0.5% for Housing” tax revenue will be allocated. He is also a staunch critic of Friedman Memorial Airport’s planned 10-acre general-aviation expansion.
“Friedman’s footprint has grown. The expansion is evident. The need is past due for a wider public forum on its compatibility with the inconceivable projected residential growth in the valley, and positive alternatives to the persistent, incremental, unwarranted expansions at our misplaced airport,” he wrote in a previous letter to the editor.
Wirth has also criticized the city for perpetuating “the detrimental cycle of watering and mowing grass” and using “antiquated landscaping patterns” amid severe drought.
Over the weekend, Wirth introduced himself to the Mountain Express and shared information about his background. He described himself as a “third-culture brat, born in Japan and raised abroad,” and a public-lands supporter.
“I lived in a dorm for high school in southern Utah,” he said. “My grandparents were my guardians at that time and ranched in Kimberly, Idaho. My uncle had a summer cabin on Anderson Creek and many family reunions were enjoyed there.”
Wirth took philosophy and world religion classes at the University of Utah for a year before relocating to Santa Cruz, California, where he studied history for a year and a half at Cabrillo Junior College. After that, he followed his brother to Hailey in 1972 and took a job at Scott.
“I eventually bought nail bags and retired five years ago after building here in the valley for 40 years,” he said. “I love Idaho for its wild public lands and enjoy the broad diversity of people in the Wood River Valley. Hailey is special to me as the only home I’ve ever known.”
Kevin Wilson, 62, is the owner of A Five Star Maintenance in Hailey and has lived in the Wood River Valley for the past 39 years. The Boise native told the Express that he is running under the tagline “The People’s Mayor” in hopes of improving lines of communication between residents and city staff.
“I have tried to reach out to Mayor Burke, who is always unavailable for the people she represents. Hailey needs a mayor who will not only listen but be available to the residents that elected them,” Wilson said on Friday. “I have chosen to run for mayor to make a difference in our town. I will have a open door policy and listen.”
Wilson added that he’s seen “a lot of changes over the years with all the new growth” and would like to see the city’s streets, water and wastewater divisions managed more responsibly. He is also strongly opposed to the city’s proposed increase in water and wastewater fees, which are on track to increase by about $10 per month in October, and has also been an outspoken critic of the Hailey Police Department.
Wilson said his other main concerns are air traffic congestion at Friedman Memorial Airport, the ongoing housing shortage, poor street maintenance, flooding and increasing property taxes. One driving force in his decision to file was what he considered to be a failure in communication between HPD, the school district, students and parents, which he said left “children in the valley with no police protection” after a shooting on Sept. 1 in Lions Park. ￼
