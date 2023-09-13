Mayor candidates

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke is hoping to remain on the dais this fall as she campaigns for re-election against challengers Kris Wirth and Kevin Wilson, who filed their candidacies last week.

The incumbent mayor, a long-time elected official, says she will be out campaigning and discussing her platform with anyone who has questions.

“If re-elected, Burke would continue to focus on retaining essential public services, continue progress on sustainability efforts and climate protection goals, and ensure that residents can walk and bike everywhere safely in the city,” her campaign stated in a recent press release.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments