The Hailey City Council will consider a new resolution from Mayor Martha Burke on Monday, Feb. 8, which would prevent city staff from using “city funds, resources, personnel, time, or labor” to enforce civil and federal immigration laws.
According to a statement from the city, the resolution’s purpose is to foster a climate of trust and decrease unnecessary spending.
“Requiring local law enforcement agencies to assist in the enforcement of civil immigration laws unnecessarily results in local governments expending limited resources to perform federal functions and diminishes the effectiveness of local law enforcement, whose mission is to ensure public safety,” the city stated.
The resolution mandates that city personnel, specifically police officers, do not inquire into the immigration status of a person or request a passport, registration card or other documentation related to someone’s immigration status, “unless necessary to investigate criminal activity.”
That goes for crime victims, witnesses and anyone “who calls or approaches the police seeking assistance.”
To attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting on Monday, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Well isn’t that neat. Maybe we should just give up our homes to the illegals too. Burke, you’re a joke. You wouldn’t be considering a bill like this if your wages were driven down to poverty levels by undocumented workers.
