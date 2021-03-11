In several letters dated last Monday, Hailey Mayor Martha Burke voiced opposition to a new House bill that would require all public art exceeding a cost of $10,000 to be approved by a public vote.
“Public art adds incredible value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of a community. It reflects a community’s core values, adds uniqueness to our cities … a task worthy of local input only,” Burke wrote in letters to Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian and Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian. “By requiring that art exceeding a cost of $10,000 be put to a public vote adds tremendous complexity and creates unnecessary costs to the County elections office.”
Burke added that the city’s art purchases “have been modest and align with our government spending goals.”
House Bill 253 was first introduced by Ehlinger on Feb. 25 to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
