Ricardo Gerardo Higuera—pictured third from left—served as a senator and representative of Baja California Sur in the Mexican Congress.

 Photo courtesy of Consulate of Mexico in Boise

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and Mexican politician Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, Consul of Mexico in Boise, attended a public ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend at Jane’s Artifacts to celebrate the unveiling of a new mural.

The Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club designed and painted the mural over Labor Day weekend with assistance from muralist Bobby Gaytan and support from the Hailey Climate Action Coalition.

“We couldn’t be happier with this great depiction of intersectional environmentalism that came out of this partnership,” HCAC co-founder Elizabeth Jeffrey told the Express.

Reading “Take care of our climate and our community,” the piece draws on themes of land stewardship, climate action and cultural diversity.

