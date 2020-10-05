Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and Mexican politician Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, Consul of Mexico in Boise, attended a public ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend at Jane’s Artifacts to celebrate the unveiling of a new mural.
The Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club designed and painted the mural over Labor Day weekend with assistance from muralist Bobby Gaytan and support from the Hailey Climate Action Coalition.
“We couldn’t be happier with this great depiction of intersectional environmentalism that came out of this partnership,” HCAC co-founder Elizabeth Jeffrey told the Express.
Reading “Take care of our climate and our community,” the piece draws on themes of land stewardship, climate action and cultural diversity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All well and good, but after a few months, all murals become just more stale visual pollution . There should be an expiration date of no more than six months and a new mural should be done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In