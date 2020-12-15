The Hailey City Council ratified 13 board nominations from Mayor Martha Burke on Monday evening, renewing and establishing terms between one and five years.
Monday’s board appointments and reappointments will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and are as follows:
• Carol Waller, Errin Bliss and Toni Whittington have been reappointed to the Hailey Arts and Historic Preservation Commission, each with new three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2023. All three have served as commissioners for the last three years. “Each have shown enthusiasm in serving as a member of the board, sharing their passions for preserving arts and history within the city of Hailey,” the city stated.
• Hailey Councilwoman Heidi Husbands has been reappointed as the City’s Council liaison to the Hailey Public Library Board of Trustees as a non-voting participant with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021.
• Larry Schwarz and Walt Denekas have been reappointed to the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency Board. Each will fill five-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
• Mayor Martha Burke and Councilman Sam Linnet have been appointed to the Hailey/Wood River Fire Protection District Joint Fire Board for one-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2021.
• Mayor Martha Burke will serve a one-year term as Hailey’s representative to the Sun Valley Air Service Board.
• Richard Pogue has been reappointed to the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2023. Pogue has served three years on the commission.
• Three expiring Hailey Tree Committee positions will be filled by current board members Mike McKenna, Kelly Siemon and Linda Ries. All terms will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
