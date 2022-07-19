A Hailey man died Saturday following a motorcycle accident in Camas County.
Kendall Ryan Morgan, 47, was driving a 2017 KTM motorcycle eastbound on Forest Service Road 227 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he drove over a steep embankment and came to rest near the South Fork Boise River, according to reports from the Idaho State Police.
Morgan succumbed to his injuries on scene, according to an ISP press release. He died of blunt-force trauma. Morgan’s death has been ruled accidental, a spokeswoman from the Camas County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.
