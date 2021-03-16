The city of Hailey collected $45,654 in local-option tax revenue in February, marking a year-over-year decrease of 37% compared with the same month last year.
In February 2020, the city collected $72,300.
Last month, Hailey pulled in $19,857 in tax revenue from rental cars and room nights sold, down about 49% from its collection of $38,923 in 2020. The city’s “1 Percent for Air” tax levied on car rentals and hotel rooms fell 43% from $13,701 to $7,785. So did its February liquor tax collections, from $4,913 in 2020 to $2,783 in 2021.
Hailey’s one-percent tax levied on restaurant food was a bit more on-target, falling only about $850—or 7%—from $12,584 in 2020 to $11,732 this year.
The city’s short-term rental tax collection, however, saw a promising 60% year-over-year leap, from $2,179 in 2020 to $3,496 last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In