The Hailey Public Library has received a significant upgrade to its internet capabilities thanks to a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant, the library announced Tuesday.
The grant, administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce, has helped the library improve its existing broadband service with new state-of-the-art network equipment, the library stated in a press release.
“The improved technology is capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points,” the library said.
Hailey Public Library Director Lyn Drewien said users have experienced more “robust” Wi-Fi service with new network access points.
“The library’s outdoor patio and parking area have never been more popular, now that we can provide our visitors with fast, reliable Wi-Fi in a safe environment that also allows for adequate social distancing,” she said.
