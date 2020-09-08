The Hailey Public Library has announced that it will allow patrons back inside for in-person browsing for the first time since March. Beginning Friday, Sept. 11, 15 visitors at a time will be allowed inside for a maximum of 30 minutes each. Self-checkout is strongly encouraged. The children’s library section will reopen to accommodate one family at a time. Computer access is available in one-hour slots every hour on the hour.
Library hours will remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for the rest of September.
“The safety of both visitors and staff has been our No. 1 priority,” recently appointed library Director Lyn Drewien said. “We’re delighted to reopen now for in-person browsing and have many new releases to tantalize avid readers. I’m sure our virtual collections will continue to be popular and the public can still reserve books for in-person pickup.”
Face coverings and social distancing will be required for entry and children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. The return drop box is available 24/7 but the library is still not accepting material donations.
For more information, visit haileypubliclibrary.org or call 208-788-2036.
