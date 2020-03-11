Hailey Mayor Martha Burke, third from right, swore in the city’s new police chief, Steve England, center, during a City Council meeting Monday as a crowd of local law enforcement and fire personnel looked on. “With the promotion of Steve England, I pledged to protect and serve the community of Hailey through the Hailey Police Department,” Burke said. England has 22 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, with 19 years dedicated to serving Hailey. “I am honored beyond belief to have been chosen to help lead such an amazing group of law enforcement professionals,” England said. The new chief was promoted after former Chief Jeff Gunter retired amid an ongoing Idaho State Police investigation.
