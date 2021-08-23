The Hailey City Council will vote tonight, Monday, Aug. 23, on whether to accept a $711,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Recreational Vehicle Fund to build a 33-site developed campground on a 22-acre parcel of city land out Croy Canyon.
The parcel—valued at $375,000, according to the city—is within walking distance of downtown Hailey and spans 28 acres in total, abutting the Wood River Land Trust’s Simons/Bauer Preserve.
Six acres are currently used by the city for snow storage.
Most attendees at council meetings this summer have opposed the campground proposal, citing wildfire danger and disruption to wildlife. Proponents, on the other hand, have argued that building a developed campground near town will lessen camping-related impacts on land farther out Croy Canyon, where they say informal camping has a larger cumulative effect.
Councilmembers have another proposal to consider on Monday. Last Wednesday, Hailey officials received a letter of intent from the Wood River Land Trust stating that the organization would like to purchase a conservation easement from the city for $356,250 to extend the Hailey Greenway. If the council pursues the Land Trust agreement, the Land Trust would extend its trail system through Draper Preserve to Colorado Gulch. The city of Hailey would continue to own the property.
“The conservation easement would further limit property uses to the trail system, wildlife conservation and nature education,” Wood River Land Trust attorney John Seiller wrote in last week’s letter.
Other agenda items
• Councilmembers will discuss the city’s COVID-19 situation and assess the threat of the delta variant.
• The council will hold the second reading of an ordinance to set a bond election for the city’s planned “Heart of Hailey” town center expansion. The council voted 3-1 on Aug. 9 to acquire a quarter block of land between Hailey City Hall and River Street for $950,000. The bond election will determine whether the city should levy a tax on property owners as reimbursement for its purchase.
