The Hailey City Council will consider a final plat application today, Monday, Nov. 22, for a 57-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community. If approved, Utah-based developer Momentum Development Group will be allowed to go ahead with lot sales.
The plat agreement aims to subdivide a block of Shenandoah Drive into 12 sublots. Previously, Momentum Development Group planned to subdivide the block into 14 sublots with seven live-work units, one 10-unit condominium building and two three-plex townhomes--a total of 23 units.
But in light of the valley's housing shortage, the developer "has chosen to reconfigure the block to include seven live-work units and four 10-unit condominium buildings rather than the traditional three-plex townhouse units," effectively doubling the grand total, according to the city.
The reconfiguration also adds a new clubhouse and pool to the development, as suggested by current residents to mitigate overcrowding.
Sweetwater Community is subject to a planned-unit development agreement established in 2005. Its original 116-unit expansion plan was approved by the P&Z in December 2019; a design-review application for all four phases of expansion was approved the following December.
Council to review Airport Way district
The Hailey City Council will also conduct the second reading of an ordinance that, once passed, will form the city’s second urban-renewal district west of Friedman Memorial Airport. Councilmembers have the option to waive a third reading and pass the ordinance tonight.
The proposed 56-acre district is bounded by state Highway 75 to the north, Airport Way and Aviation Drive to the east, Broadford Road to the west and Gulf Stream Lane to the south. It could help revitalize Hailey’s southern half by bringing in about $4.7 million in street and sidewalk improvements over the next 20 years, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
The Airport Way district would be overseen by the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency. Following termination in December 2041, its properties would be expected to be assessed at much higher values than previously, bringing in more in tax revenue for the HURA, according to city staff.
Hailey currently has one active urban renewal district, the “Gateway District,” which spans a portion of downtown Hailey from McKercher Boulevard to Fox Acres Road. In 2020, the Airport Way District had a total assessed property value of $34 million, or half of the Gateway District’s total assessed value of $68 million.
To attend today's 5:30 p.m. meeting remotely, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Also on tonight's agenda:
- Councilmembers will consider an amendment to the planned-unit development agreement between ARCH Community Housing Trust and the city of Hailey that would remove a requirement for the Blaine Manor senior building to include covered parking spaces. ARCH has proposed the removal of three carports due to "significant cost overruns" associated with the COVID-related construction materials shortage, according to the city, but could add the carports next year if funding allows.
- The City Council will hear a report from city staff on best uses for Hailey's share of American Recovery Planning Act (ARPA) funds—$1.8 million—which the city will spend between 2022 and 2026.
