The Hailey City Council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance identifying the city’s area of city impact boundaries in a revised map that no longer conflicts with Bellevue’s.
The new map encompasses trade areas, geographic factors and areas that can reasonably be expected to annex into the city in the future, including sections of Croy Canyon to the west and Quigley Canyon to the east.
Earlier this summer, drafts of both cities’ ACI boundaries overlapped on the 227-acre Eccles Flying Hat Ranch between both jurisdictions. The Eccles family, however, requested that their entire property be annexed into Bellevue, and in late July the city of Hailey was advised by the County Planning and Zoning Commission to remove all Eccles land from its ACI map.
Hailey leaders’ official position Monday was that Eccles land to the west of the highway should remain as open space to meet Friedman Memorial Airport’s need for a runway protection zone and delineate both communities. Council President Kaz Thea said she was enthusiastic about the idea of a 20-some-acre ballpark on the east side of the highway between Hailey and Bellevue.
“I’d love to see us rebuild a softball field to regulation size out there and possibly restore the river. I would also be very excited about [keeping] natural vegetation and not having all the water go to the fields—maybe we could even consider an AstroTurf field,” she said.
Councilman Juan Martinez pointed to the economic benefits of adding recreational space that could be used for tournaments.
“The Ray Nelson [baseball] tournament is very successful and brings in a lot of people every summer,” he said.
Mayor Martha Burke agreed with both Martinez and Thea and thanked Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns for his willingness to cooperate.
“As you know, this has been a contentious operation over some years, and it seems to me that it would be in the whole community’s best interest to have something that we can all enjoy and perhaps generate a little income from. I hope this unfolds the way we think,” Burke said.
Martinez also pitched the idea of a wildlife overpass between Bellevue and Hailey that could support a digital sign with road condition alerts.
“I’d like to discuss how we can get wildlife from one side to the other. Maybe there’s that potential here with ACI [negotiations],” he said.
(1) comment
We need a big field house there so we can play year around.
