The Hailey City Council on March 28 expressed support for a redesign of the planned 24-lot Quigley Ranch subdivision adjacent to city limits in the unincorporated county, citing concerns over public access to Quigley Canyon.
According to the city, developer Dave Hennessy plans to pave about a mile of Quigley Road from Buttercup Trailhead to access the new subdivision, which would lie directly east of Quigley Farms in city limits. The dirt stretch of road is currently “heavily used” by dog walkers, bikers, hunters, snowmobilers and other user groups year-round, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
“I’m going to guess that there are at least 100 users per day, maybe more,” Horowitz said. “My practical observation is that nine-tenths of the people walk on the road with their dogs and one-tenth use the paved [BCRD] trail.”
The City Council began to gather comments on Quigley Ranch last month under the city’s area-of-city-impact agreement with Blaine County, which allows the city to comment on developments close to its boundaries. One concern shared among council members was that turning the dirt road into an asphalt road would hinder dog-walking and recreational access and push recreational use further out Quigley Canyon, exacerbating impact on wildlife.
“We think it is completely unrealistic to think that the majority of users will continue to park at the mouth of the canyon and walk 1.1 miles of pavement,” a Tuesday draft letter from Mayor Martha Burke stated. “Our observation is that approximately two-thirds of the walkers out Quigley Road use the dirt road instead of the new single-track trail developed by BCRD in 2020. The road is more gradual and allows side-by-side walking.
“Practically speaking, these uses will continue, but recreational users will drive to the end of the pavement to walk, as dog walkers prefer a soft surface, and will not choose to walk on asphalt.”
Burke’s draft letter specifically asked Hennessy to re-orient access to the new subdivision to be from within Quigley Farms instead of Quigley Road, allowing Quigley Road to remain unpaved. It went on to state that if the subdivision is not redesigned, the city of Hailey would refuse to maintain the Blaine County portion of the road beyond Buttercup Trailhead.
If the road must be paved, Burke stated, the city would ask for “a minimum of 25 recreational parking spaces at the end of the paved road … plus additional space for winter snowmobile access and trailer parking,” as well as overflow parking areas on the road shoulders.
“We would also ask it would be striped with bike symbols so it doesn’t feel like Croy Canyon, where drivers are going 45 miles an hour and there is no room for bikers,” Horowitz said last month.
Burke’s draft letter further asked Hennessy to keep Quigley Road public and ensure that it does not become “privatized” through a homeowner’s association maintenance agreement—a request that came from Councilman Sam Linnet on March 28.
“My primary concern is public access and how the road is designated, that it’s not portrayed as a private road that the homeowner’s association is generously maintaining on a voluntary basis,” Linnet said at the time.
“It is critically important that we don’t block public access,” Councilwoman Kaz Thea said, agreeing. “This canyon has been used by the whole city of Hailey for a very long time.”
Hennessy responded at the meeting that Quigley Road “will be a county-owned road and we have never at any time wanted to restrict access.”
On Monday, the City Council elected not to send Burke’s draft letter to the county, finding it “premature” and “confusing.”
“It’s important that we step away and let them [the county] work through details,” Burke said. ￼
Quigley Rd is extremely popular walking and biking road, the parking area is full all the time, it's the most accessible in Hailey. Hailey and the county should not allow any paving of this road. This is the camels nose in the tent. First 1 mile then 2,3 and so on, remember Hennessy first started out with a 400 home development and that is end goal.
" we have never at any time wanted to restrict access.” , he's not going to deny access, he's going to pave it and then get the county to maintain it. Hennessy could route a road to service his development on his land, but he chooses to trash a community asset.
Hennessy's request typifies how these development eat away at the quality of life in the valley.
