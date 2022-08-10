Sunbeam construction

Construction workers build a home in Sunbeam’s first phase on Friday, Aug. 5.

 Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council on Monday opposed a petition from Sunbeam developer Ed Dumke to reduce the neighborhood’s unit count from 147 to 132 and add more street frontage—both modifications intended to create larger, more separated single-family lots.

The 54-acre neighborhood originally received planned-unit development approval from the council in June 2020, along with preliminary plat approval for its first phase of construction.

The development currently calls for 147 residential units between two phases. That first phase—now well underway—will see 67 single-family homes and 18 “cottage” style condominium units built on the western side of the property closest to Quigley Canyon for a total of 85 residential units.

The current Sunbeam plan, left, and the proposed Sunbeam redevelopment plan, right.

