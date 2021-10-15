The Hailey City Council voted 2-1 on Tuesday evening to renew the city’s emergency health order, continuing to require face coverings in public until Nov. 11.
Mayor Martha Burke’s original proposal brought before council on Tuesday was to extend the health order by 90 days, until January 11, with the option to repeal it at any point.
The order—resurrected by the City Council on Sept. 14—requires people ages 5 and up to wear masks, bandana-type coverings or face shields in indoor public spaces and when social distancing is not possible outside. It expired on Tuesday.
Exceptions apply to people spaced apart 6 feet or more outside, customers eating or drinking at a food establishment, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and anyone undergoing a medical procedure involving the face.
Council President Kaz Thea said Burke’s proposed 90-day duration was too long and suggested cutting it to 30 days, which Councilwoman Heidi Husbands backed. Councilman Sam Linnet was absent Tuesday.
“Our community has gotten so split over this,” Thea said. “Ninety days just sounds so heavy. If we push it out too far, it creates angst. I’d rather not encourage that.”
Councilman Juan Martinez, the dissenting vote, asked for a two-week extension of the order until Oct. 25, the date of the next council meeting.
Martinez expressed hope that the order would be repealed ahead of Election Day.
“That date is very important to me. Management of the voting process is very, very important,” said Martinez, who works as a Blaine County poll worker.
Mayor Burke asked Martinez if his concern was that people won’t vote “because they have to put a mask on.” Martinez responded that a poll worker’s job is to ensure a fair election process and that poll workers “are not trained to deal with” backlash.
“When people are gathered in a place, it’s likely they’ll shout out what they believe in. I’m nervous for what that could mean for our community,” he said. “We’re not prepared to take on people that are going to oppose [masks]. Maybe that’s not a big deal to you, but as a guy who sits there [working the polls], I want to talk about it.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands pointed out that voting in Hailey primarily takes place on the Community Campus, a building owned by the Blaine County School District, which already has its own mask mandate. She also asked Martinez what he hoped would change in two weeks that would warrant repealing the mask mandate.
“From a standpoint of public health, nothing—there’s no way that were going to be in a better position to be capable of dropping our masks,” he said. “But I would like to hear more evidence.”
Martinez also wanted to hear from Linnet, who represents the Hailey City Council in weekly meetings with the South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s doctors and other local politicians.
In the public-comment session Tuesday, the council heard equal support and pushback to the health order, with three speakers in favor and three opposed.
“Thirty years ago, I moved to a red state to get away from this nonsense, and here we are fighting it again,” said Blaine County resident Brian Opp, asking the council to not extend the health order.
Hailey resident Haiden Aitken, who said the mask mandate was unconstitutional, pointed to Sweden’s more relaxed approach and relatively low death overall toll as proof that masks are not effective.
“I’ve been doing a lot of my own research, and it appears to me that masks are not working at all. Every day that I go to work I do hear people sneezing,” he said. “In countries such as Sweden they have no mandates, and they have the lowest numbers in the world of people not catching COVID.”
(While Sweden eschewed mandates and lockdowns throughout the pandemic—unlike Denmark and Norway—the country has seen significantly more COVID-19 cases and deaths than its Nordic neighbors. Sweden has recorded a death rate 1,470 per million people, comparted to Norway’s 165 deaths per million and Denmark’s 460 deaths per million, according to data from Johns Hopkins’s Center for Systems Science & Engineering and the University of Oxford. Meanwhile, the U.S. has recorded a death rate of 2,160 per million and has a much lower vaccination rate.)
Hailey resident Heidi Bynum said there was “no evidence that masks are making things worse.”
“Knowing people who work in the hospital, who have died and gotten sick [from COVID] … I would rather err on the side of caution,” she said.
Hailey resident Bex Wilkinson said it would be irresponsible to discontinue the city’s mask mandate with flu season approaching, COVID cases remaining high and elderly people moving into the new Blaine Manor development.
“I have friends with autoimmune disorders and cancer who are fighting for their lives. I just don’t think it’s a big deal to wear masks in public in consideration of others,” she said. “I honor the fact that [the City Council] has kept the mandate in place.”
Business owner and Hailey City Council candidate Jane Drussel agreed.
“I think we should move forward in keeping our community healthy,” she told the council. “Good for you guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
@svnative - South Dakota and Florida are in need of more 'self educated' residents. And, don't forget Texas!
“I’ve been doing a lot of my own research, and it appears to me that masks are not working at all. “
Rejecting the universal consensus of the international community of virologists and entomologist, Haiden Aitken shows off his PhD from YouTube University, and his BS from Twitter State College, leaving all gasping in disbelief.
Addendum: [entimology] -epidemiology-
“Thirty years ago, I moved to a red state to get away from this nonsense, and here we are fighting it again,” said Blaine County resident Brian Opp
30 years ago the governor of Idaho was Cecil Andrus (Democrat). At that time our state became dumber by at least one more resident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In