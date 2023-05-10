23-05-10-hailey-motorhome-2-roland.jpg

The city of Hailey has legalized RV camping on private property through Nov. 30 as long as occupants fill out an application with the city

The city of Hailey will continue to allow residents to live in recreational vehicles on private property this summer and fall, with a few restrictions.

Official city code prohibits guests from staying in RVs on private property for more than 30 days. On Monday, however, councilmembers agreed to continue to treat RV occupancy within city limits as an “emergency use”—an interpretation of city code that the council has voted to maintain since June 2021 amidst a fickle housing market.

“This would be the third year to allow individuals an opportunity to reside somewhere that would be more affordable or available to them than what we have on the market,” Community Development Director Robyn Davis said.

