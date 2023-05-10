The city of Hailey will continue to allow residents to live in recreational vehicles on private property this summer and fall, with a few restrictions.
Official city code prohibits guests from staying in RVs on private property for more than 30 days. On Monday, however, councilmembers agreed to continue to treat RV occupancy within city limits as an “emergency use”—an interpretation of city code that the council has voted to maintain since June 2021 amidst a fickle housing market.
“This would be the third year to allow individuals an opportunity to reside somewhere that would be more affordable or available to them than what we have on the market,” Community Development Director Robyn Davis said.
The emergency-use policy makes RV camping on private property legal through Nov. 30, 2023. After that point, guests must find alternative housing accommodations through the winter season due to the possibility of snow loads damaging vehicles. The winter season ends on March 15, 2024.
Hailey code defines a “recreational vehicle” as any motor home, travel trailer, truck camper, camping trailer, converted school bus, or large van designed for human habitation. Pickup hoods, shells and canopies are not considered RVs, according to the city.
RV camping will be permitted only after guests fill out an application for temporary occupancy with the city and receive a certificate.
Occupants must abide by the following conditions:
l All sewage shall be disposed of regularly and at a designated RV dump station, such as the one near Valley Car Wash.
l Guests must live in Idaho and work in the valley or otherwise provide a specific service to the property owner(s).
l Only one RV or camper is allowed per residential structure.
l Quiet hours must be respected and generators may not run between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
l RVs must be located on private property and not parked on city rights-of-way.
l Short-term rentals of an RV or camper are prohibited.
Davis noted that construction workers and contractors can also live in RVs on job sites in Hailey regardless of their place of residency, as long as the site has an active building permit. That’s in line with the policy in the unincorporated county, which allows temporary RV camping on construction sites for up to six months, she said.
“We don’t regulate whether [crews] are coming from Salt Lake City or they’re local,” she said.
According to the city, a total of 10 people submitted RV occupancy applications in 2021 and 2022, and only one application was denied. The applications have helped the city “better understand the need for housing, even as an interim solution,” a recent report states.
Anyone who plans to live in an RV for more than 30 days is asked to send an email to the city’s Community Development Department, planning@haileycityhall.org, stating where they plan to park the RV and for how long, their relationship to the property owner and where they will dispose of sewage.
The above information can also be communicated in-person at Hailey City Hall, 115 S. Main St. Upon verification, the city will issue a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy.
This week’s renewal of the city’s RV living policy comes about two months after the council passed a “tiny home” ordinance to help diversify housing stock.
As of March 13, “tiny homes on wheels” are recognized as a legal type of accessory-dwelling unit in Hailey that can be parked in any residential backyard.
Tiny homes are distinct from RVs in that they are typically sided with stone, vinyl and wood, range from 100 to 400 square feet, connect to the municipal water and sewer system, and can be lived in on a year-round basis. ￼
Beautify the WRV and get rid of parked RVs in residential areas
I wonder how the rules apply to industrial/commercial properties such as Idaho Power - as they have huge RV's parked inside the substation?
