A quarter-block of land valued at $1 million between Hailey City Hall and River Street will soon become city property—and, potentially, a long-sought town square.
The City Council voted 3-1 on Monday to purchase the 14,000-square-foot parcel, which currently houses Copy & Print. The property has long been a candidate for a town square due to its relatively quiet downtown location.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said that city officials have approached the owner of the Copy & Print building for over 20 years, hoping that it would become available. That opportunity arose this summer; on June 21, the mayor signed a $950,000 purchase and sale agreement with seller Ted Pierson. This week, Burke will initiate the closing process with Pierson.
It’s unclear if the River Street property will become a new town square, a pedestrian walkway or an outdoor extension of the Hailey Public Library. Regardless, Burke said, it will still represent an expansion of the Hailey Town Center campus.
“The city of Ketchum is relocating because they could not expand in their current campus. We can,” she said Monday. “Whether the property becomes part of the library, whether it becomes a town square, it becomes a part of our campus. I don’t think we can walk away from that opportunity.”
As part of the purchase and sale agreement, Pierson agreed to give the city a 60-day “free look period” to allow city officials to think through the acquisition.
Two options were presented to the City Council on Monday. The first was to extend the “free look” period until late fall by extending the purchase and sale agreement with an offer of non-refundable earnest money. There would then be a bond election in November to determine if the city should or should not borrow money to purchase the property. If the bond succeeded, the city would close on the property in February 2022. If it failed, the earnest money would be lost.
The second option was to move forward with the cash purchase of the property this week using capital funds on hand and hold a reimbursement bond election in November. In that case, the bond election would determine whether the city should levy a tax on property owners as reimbursement for its purchase.
Councilman Juan Martinez favored option two.
“Our community has shown support for this space specifically as a town center,” Martinez said. “Purchasing now is the right thing to do.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands, the dissenting vote, said it would be premature to move forward with a cash purchase this week. The question of whether to buy or not to buy the parcel should be left to voters, she said.
“We’re here to serve them, so let them, not us, decide,” Husbands said. “I’d like to know if the residents of Hailey actually want this as their new town square.”
She added that the city should prioritize capital projects with earlier deadlines.
“I don’t think we should put all our eggs in one basket. We have a lot of things to do still: Eighth Street and River Street [improvements],” she said. “I say we wait until November and let voters decide then.”
Council President Kaz Thea disagreed.
“Sometimes you just have to lead and say, ‘This is a great idea,’ and put the project out there,” Thea said.
Councilman Sam Linnet, too, was in favor of purchasing the property now and pursuing a reimbursement bond in the fall.
“The community has wanted to see a town square for years, well before I moved here. This is a huge priority for the city,” he said. “This seems like a unique opportunity that we should jump on.”
The City Council previously held an outdoor workshop on July 20 to gauge the public’s enthusiasm around acquiring the site. Landscape architects Chase Gouley and Ben Young suggested remodeling the alleyway between Croy and Bullion streets into a pedestrian plaza, sharing ideas for possible communal gathering spaces: a “sunken” artificial-turf lawn, an event stage, amphitheater seating or a learning garden, to name a few.
“Regardless of how this gets built out, I think everyone at the meeting supported this [purchase], and I feel comfortable going for a reimbursement bond,” Thea said.
To finance the nearly $1 million acquisition, Thea, Linnet and Martinez voted to send a $950,000 general obligation bond with a 5-year term to voters on Nov. 2.
The bond election will ask residents whether the city should increase property taxes by an estimated $20.52 per $100,000 value annually to reimburse the city for its purchase. The five-year bond will need a two-thirds majority vote to pass.
For a property of $455,000—Hailey’s average home value, according to recent data from the Sun Valley Board of Realtors—the tax increase associated with the bond comes down to $93.37 annually and about $467 over a five-year period.
Linnet and Thea both called the bond’s yearly cost to taxpayers “reasonable.”
The anticipated interest rate is very low, at just 1.15%, Linnet added. (With that rate, the total amount to be repaid over the life of the bond would be $1,044,400, with $950,000 in principal and $94,400 in interest, according to the city.)
“Borrowing money right now is as cheap as it’s ever been for municipalities,” Linnet said.
“We’re in a great place to go out to bond,” Martinez added.
