In a unanimous vote Monday, the Hailey City Council launched a new municipal small business grant program that will distribute up to $200,000 to Hailey businesses using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief funds allocated to the city.
Qualifying businesses and organizations will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to cover COVID-19-related expenses incurred between June 20 and Dec. 30, City Administrator Heather Dawson said. Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is a beautiful gesture from the city of Hailey that says, ‘We hear you,’” Councilman Juan Martinez said.
Grant applications to the city are due Friday, Dec. 18. Those who are successful in securing funds will need to complete a grant agreement with the city and should expect to receive a 1099 tax form in early 2021, Dawson said.
“It’s very exciting to see this provide potentially a lot of business owners a little bit of help and I hope they will move forward in applying for this,” Council President Kaz Thea said.
To qualify, businesses or organizations must have fewer than 500 employees, operate within Hailey city limits, be in compliance with local COVID-19 regulations, and have demonstrable business interruptions or expenses caused by the pandemic, such as increased operating costs or a disrupted supply chain. Businesses are ineligible if they have already received grants from CARES Act or other emergency COVID-19 grant programs or if they have directly lobbied federal or state officials in 2020, according to the city.
Applicants will need to complete the city of Hailey application form and Idaho Rebounds IDA-20 form—both found online at www.haileycityhall.org—and email the documents to
heather.dawson@haileycityhall.org or deliver to City Administrator Heather Dawson, 115 S. Main Street, Hailey ID 83333.
Applications will be processed and reviewed in the order in which they are received, the city stated on Nov. 25, and funds will be disbursed within 3 weeks of application approval.
The four-member review committee includes Dawson, City Treasurer Becky Stokes and two accounting technicians. For questions or assistance, call the city at 208-788-9814, extension 1518.
You are still eligible if you received PPP money.
Trying to put lipstick on a pig. The council destroyed many businesses. Businesses not eligible if they already received PPP monies. Residents got no help.
