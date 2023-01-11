Winter air travel schedule announced (copy)

The Sun Valley Air Service Board is tasked with disbursing “1% for Air” local option tax revenue every year to Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Hailey council members on Monday instructed city staff to begin formulating a ballot measure that would ask voters in the spring whether half of Hailey’s annual “1% for Air” tax revenue should be invested in workforce housing instead of air service and tourism.

The proposed tax structure adjustment would earmark 50% of the city’s “1% for Air” tax collections for Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance, two of Blaine County’s core marketing organizations, and send the other half to a dedicated fund for local housing efforts.

The measure would need a 60% voter majority to pass at the polls on May 16.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments