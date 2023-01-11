Hailey council members on Monday instructed city staff to begin formulating a ballot measure that would ask voters in the spring whether half of Hailey’s annual “1% for Air” tax revenue should be invested in workforce housing instead of air service and tourism.
The proposed tax structure adjustment would earmark 50% of the city’s “1% for Air” tax collections for Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance, two of Blaine County’s core marketing organizations, and send the other half to a dedicated fund for local housing efforts.
The measure would need a 60% voter majority to pass at the polls on May 16.
Similar to Ketchum and Sun Valley, Hailey adds on 1% to hotel rooms, motel rooms, short-term rentals and car rentals. The city then sends that tourist-generated income to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which is governed by the mayors of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey. Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis also sits on the board but as non-voting member. The board is tasked with administering the “1% for Air” local-option tax funds to Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
Since the “1% for Air” tax went into effect in Ketchum, Hailey and Sun Valley about nine years ago, Fly Sun Valley Alliance has used about half of the cities’ tax revenue to maintain and increase existing commercial air service at Friedman Memorial Airport by funding revenue-guarantee contracts with United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Visit Sun Valley has used its share of the revenue, meanwhile, to advertise Sun Valley in air service markets that have nonstop service to Friedman—and, more recently, to manage the behavior and experiences of tourists and newcomers.
Both organizations have a collective annual budget of more than $3 million. Visit Sun Valley has a 2023 budget of almost $2.5 million, nearly $1.7 million of which is due to come from “1% for Air.” The Fly Sun Valley Alliance has a 2023 budget of $1.4 million, including about $1.23 million set aside for air service contracts, all of which is set to come from “1% for Air.”
This year, the Air Service Board plans to collect around $2 million in “1% for Air” LOT dollars from Ketchum and around $725,000 from Sun Valley.
Ketchum also contributed the bulk of the Air Service Board’s revenue last year, at $2.2 million, while Sun Valley offered about $900,000. In fiscal 2021, Ketchum generated $2.4 million, and Sun Valley, $848,000.
Budget records indicate that Hailey is expecting to send about $165,255 to the Air Service Board this year from its own local-option tax collections in 2022.
Historically, the city has sent less than that to the board—$134,000 in fiscal 2021 and $81,250 in fiscal 2020.
If the proposed “.5% for Housing” ballot measure proves successful, Hailey would respond by reducing its total payout to the marketing organizations to $82,630 and depositing roughly the same amount in a new housing fund.
If the measure fails, the city would revert to sending its full $165,255 to the Air Service Board, and would continue doing so each year through 2050, when Hailey’s local-option tax expires.
Hailey council members concurred on Monday that an annual deposit as small as $83,000 could help create a reliable fundraising stream for local housing.
The council has not yet explored who would be the beneficiaries of such a fund.
“I think a dedicated revenue stream, even if it’s a modest amount to begin with—that would represent [one person’s] full-time salary, or in a few years, some residential units—that money would be well spent towards housing,” Councilman Sam Linnet said.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea agreed.
“I would love to start a bank account for housing here, even if it’s small, and build on that. Over the years we’ll have something,” Thea said. “[We’re] not asking for any more money, just splitting what we’re already doing—it’s not painful, it’s practical and smart.”
Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller said on Wednesday that both the Fly Sun Valley and Visit Sun Valley boards would be financially OK if Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey each go to ballot this spring seeking half of normal funding. (The Air Service Board has reserves of over $2 million, according to its most recent financials.)
“We believe that we can maintain our current level of air service and hopefully even get more year round air service and do what we need to do basically with half the amount of funding,” she said.
“If there are no objections [from Visit Sun Valley or Fly Sun Valley Alliance], I don’t know why it would be a bad idea for us right now,” Linnet said.
Nate Hart, speaking as a Hailey representative for the Blaine County Housing Authority, said he saw no downside to asking voters to split the one percent.
“I don’t think there are many members of this community who leave their homes, unaware that there’s an affordable housing issue. This would certainly continue to show Hailey’s strong leadership toward addressing this issue,” Hart said.
Councilman Juan Martinez said he was concerned that The Chamber of Hailey would lose its $30,000 funding from the Air Service Board, intended to support the organization’s visitor guide used by tourists deplaning at Friedman Memorial Airport.
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said there would be enough funding between the two primary organizations to send “a small amount” to The Chamber.
City Attorney Chris Simms said he would prepare ballot language for the next meeting on Jan. 23, and that language would need to be submitted to the county by March 27. ￼
"To manage the behavior and experiences of tourists and newcomers" - is that really how VSV thinks about its mission or is that IME's interpretation? Disturbing framing either way.
IME interpretation. But read what VSV says about itself and then ask yourself: is this how we should be spending $1.6mm of tax money? https://visitsunvalley.com/about-visit-sun-valley/
NO MORE MONEY SPENT TO PROMOTE TOURISM!!!! Most of us seem to agree on this. By the way, that's a Miracle in and of itself. In this regard, City of Hailey is reading the tea leaves just like all good politicians try to do.
But what's with their statement: "The council has not yet explored who would be the beneficiaries of such a [housing] fund." Translation: give us your money first, then we politicians will figure out best how to spend it. You know, because they are so smart and all.
The crazy never ends.
This same attitude of "give us the money and we will figure out how to spend it" also contributed to last year's LOT referendum fail in Ketchum. I think Ketchum is now more focused on being transparent on that point. But part of the problem is that they want to spend it to build housing in places that don't make economic sense. The biggest flaw in the approach as they see housing as "units" rather than as people. We have scarce resources. We have compelling needs for certain types of occupations. Shouldn't there be some transparent criteria for how housing will be allocated?
Both organizations know the 1% tax would possibly not be renewed if placed on the ballot as before. It sare reasoning that coupling it with housing still gives them half a loaf. These should be decoupled into stand alone measures for the voters.
[sare] -seems they are-
100%. And that is why they are going to bundle it. The powers that be want to save the 1% for Air as much as they can. It is highly instructive to go to a SVASB meeting so you can understand who’s interests our mayors represent. At the last Ketchum council meeting I siggusted they just let 1% for Air lapse for a year and bring it back for a vote in 2024. There is plenty of money in the reserves to find MRGs—maybe an illegal amount of money. I thing you can tell how well my suggestion went over. The tourism interests are terrified of losing 1% for Air (most of which goes to promote tourism, not pay for air service) and so will purposely bundle it with the housing LOT that they think is more popular to get the air and tourism promotion part renewed.
Instead of promoting Sun Valley, Hailey would do well promoting better snow removal services.
Wannabe A Badger, you are funny sometimes. Good one here. I agree.
This is the best reporting I have seen from the IME on where the money goes from the 1% for Air. In the big picture, the money going to the airlines from 1%4Air has been falling as percentage of the tax. Money going the air service support has been accumulating in a bank account. Is that even legal? Don't taxes in Idaho have to spent on their intended use in the year they are raised? The portion of 1%4Air go to VSV has been climbing every year. For 2023 it will be 57%--more than half. This goes to promote Sun Valley as a tourist destination. When is enough enough?
One consistent error in IME reporting on 1%4Air is calling it the "tourist tax." It is not just a tourist tax. In Ketchum, over 25% of the LOT funds are taxes paid by locals. Think about that. Locals are being taxed to promote the tourism that creates the problems that the LOT is supposed to be solving. It's like taxing the victim. If we are going to tax ourselves, lets put it toward solving some of our problems, not making them greater by bringing even more tourists to town. At the last SVASB meeting, the board asked VSV to pick up the $30k to the Chamber and they agreed to do it.
