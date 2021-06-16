The Hailey City Council approved event permits for the Sawtooth Brewery’s Live Music at Hop Porter Park series, two baseball tournaments and the city’s annual fireworks display during its regular meeting Monday.
Live Music in the Park will bring bands, food and beer to Hop Porter Park on July 1, 15 and 29 from 5-9 p.m. Burgers, brats and burritos from Sawtooth Brewery and KB’s Burritos will be served, according to the event application.
The Wood River Baseball and Softball Association’s annual Ray Nelson Baseball Tournament will take place July 16-17 at Lions Park and the Wood River Mountain Classic Tournament, new this year, will take place July 23-24, also at Lions Park.
Both tournaments will run from 8-5 p.m. each day and may involve camping at Lions, Hop Porter or McKercher parks.
The council also approved the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display by Lantis Productions, which will launch from Wood River High School. Council members did not approve an application from Twin Falls-based Outlet Fireworks to set up a sales stand at the North Hailey Business Center, however, citing ongoing drought and high fire danger this summer.
“Our valley is a big red bull’s eye for very serious, high fire risk this year. It’s not appropriate for the city to sanction the sale of fireworks,” Council President Kaz Thea said, “especially when that has been the cause of wildfires in the past.”
