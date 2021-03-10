The Hailey City Council approved a revised version of the city’s area of impact map during a public hearing Monday evening, effectively wrapping up a multi-year negotiation between the city, Bellevue and Blaine County earmarking areas for future expansion.
Hailey’s ACI map was adopted by city ordinance late last year and ratified by the Blaine County commissioners on Feb. 23. It identifies land that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the next few decades, including sections of Croy Canyon and Quigley Canyon.
In December, the city’s map erroneously included a small portion of the Indian Creek Ranch common area, which does not fall within Hailey’s area of impact. That portion was removed prior to Monday’s meeting, necessitating council approval of the revision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In