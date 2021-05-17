The Hailey Farmers’ Market will have its grand opening on Saturday, June 12, and run every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Roberta McKercher Park until Sept. 25.
The seasonal market, approved by the City Council on Monday, will operate in a walk-through format this year. It will offer flowers, jewelry, cookies, outdoor gear and locally sourced meat in addition to fruits and vegetables.
The market was previously held along Main Street near Sturtevants prior to its relocation to Roberta McKercher Park. Hailey Councilwoman Kaz Thea, a former manager of the Farmers’ Market, expressed concern on Monday about a sewage odor that she said emanates from the Valley Car Wash RV dump site south of the park.
“It really stinks, I have to say. It’s really not fun when people are dumping and you’re standing there, trying to shop,” she said.
Mayor Martha Burke agreed. The smell “could put a damper on your purchasing,” she said.
Councilman Sam Linnet said he wanted to ensure the city would not get in trouble for allowing food consumption near waste disposal.
“We should do our due diligence to make sure people don’t get sick and the city is blamed for that,” he said.
The council ultimately approved the farmers’ market at the park, though with the condition that city officials consult with market staff on health concerns prior to the grand opening.
Throw in the jet exhaust fumes and it makes it delightful.
