The Hailey City Council made a few adjustments to its draft fiscal 2021 budget on Monday, opting to restore funding for The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley and the city’s community development department cut in the initial version.
The council previously looked at Hailey’s draft budget on June 30, at which point a $17,000 funding cut for the chamber was proposed. Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna, however, said the cut would jeopardize the organization’s ability to promote local tourism, and council members proposed moving funds around to offset that loss.
Now, the chamber can expect to receive $67,500 from the city for fiscal 2021, up from around $53,000 as proposed last month. The increase was orchestrated by cutting funding to both Hailey Ice and The Senior Connection by 75 percent and cutting all funding to Hailey’s tree management program.
The council on Monday also discussed a letter signed by the Sun Valley Institute and around three dozen Hailey residents that urged the city to not pursue a planned 37 percent cut to the work hours of City Resiliency Coordinator Rebecca Bundy, a member of the community development team. The scale-back would put Bundy in a more peripheral role, according to City Administrator Heather Dawson.
In a public comment session, Hailey resident Scott Runkel, one of the letter’s signees, said the city needed to retain Bundy’s hours.
“I fear that if [Bundy’s position] gets absorbed into the general operating budget, there would be progress lost,” he said.
Councilman Sam Linnet said Bundy’s role in decreasing municipal energy use was too valuable to lose.
“I don’t want us to have to make up lost ground after we come out of this economic turmoil,” Linnet said.
Mayor opposes city salary freeze
Last month, the council agreed that a balanced budget for fiscal 2021 required significant cuts to the city’s general fund due to COVID-19 impacts. The general fund, which consists of an operations fund, bond fund and capital projects fund, is currently projected to shrink by about $2.4 million, and the city’s entire fiscal 2020 budget of $15.6 million is projected to shrink by $2.8 million, leaving the fiscal 2021 budget capped at about $12.7 million.
Proposed cuts as of Monday include a $1.5 million decrease in the capital projects fund, a $400,000 decrease in the bond fund, a $470,000 decrease in the operations fund and about a $432,000 decrease in the enterprise fund.
Because the city already paid off its $3.5 million bond that built the city’s rodeo arena, Dawson said, the bond fund will be reduced to zero. If the city were to choose not to implement a 3 percent hike in property taxes, she said, the bond fund cut would translate to a property tax decrease of about $31 per $100,000 of taxable property value for Hailey residents. However, the standard 3 percent hike, which is likely to be implemented, would equate to an increase of $6 per $100,000 of taxable property value, resulting in a net decrease of $25 per $100,000 of taxable property.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands expressed emphatic opposition to a property tax hike on Monday, persuading the council to instead request property tax relief funds via Gov. Brad Little’s $200 million property tax relief program.
“We have about 8.9 percent unemployment now in Idaho. We’re not even sure that people can even cover their property taxes,” she said. “Any type of relief that we can give, that should be our priority.”
Linnet said the council should take a wait-and-see approach by publishing the budget with a 3 percent property tax increase after applying for the federal tax-relief funds.
“I think we should pursue both paths going forward,” he said.
Toward the end of the meeting, Council President Kaz Thea asked about a salary freeze for city employees to help tighten the belt, citing valleywide layoffs and pay cuts.
“Kaz, I’m sorry but that’s opposed to everything I believe,” Mayor Martha Burke said. “When we froze [city employee] salaries in the past, we lost people like crazy. Our employees need to know we really value them.”
The draft budget includes small salary increases.
(4) comments
The mayor and these council members should be recalled with decisions like these. Let the SVI pay for the resiliency coordinator. Hailey Ice and the Senior Center deserve the taxpayer dollars to help citizens rather than the additional funds to the chamber. Most other municipalities are reducing staff and freezing salaries to help their citizens but these privileged individuals will have none of it. Worst ever....
Too many useless lawns sucking up water .
Also don’t raise the taxes on the locals because out of stators keep building billion dollar houses and spend $0 on the community
Money should go testing not overpaying government officials
