The Hailey City Council will hold a public hearing today, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss renewing its emergency health order.
The extended order would continue to limit group sizes and require face coverings in public for an additional 90 days, until July 25. Hailey’s existing COVID-19 restrictions—last updated in early February—are set to expire on May 9.
The city’s current order requires residents to wear face masks or shields in indoor public spaces that are “open without specific invitation,” such as shops, medical offices and grocery stores. It also caps indoor gatherings at 10 people and outdoor gatherings at 50. Exemptions to face coverings apply to those with documented disabilities, children under 5 and people eating or drinking at food establishments.
Council to discuss garbage, recycling rates
The council will also continue discussion on the city’s soon-to-expire franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal, which establishes garbage and recycling hauling rates.
Lately, the council has favored a weighted pricing option in which 32-gallon garbage bins would cost $11.52 per month, 68-gallon bins would cost $26.52 and 95-gallon bins would cost $39.90. Regardless of what the council decides, customers will see a 15% across-the-board price increase due to inflation. Councilmembers also have the option to add certain service enhancements to the city’s current blue-bin recycling system, including curbside compost pickup.
To attend Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil on a smartphone or computer, or call 872-240-331 and enter access code 543-667-133.
