The Hailey City Council will decide during its regular meeting tonight whether to extend, amend or discontinue its June 30 public health order that requires residents to wear face coverings in public places.
The June 30 order is set expire to at the end of this month. If extended on Monday, it would remain in effect for 90 more days.
“The pandemic has not abated, although the local situation has somewhat moderated since adoption of the order and eased considerably since March,” a staff report noted. “The CDC, and the governor’s current public health order, continue to recommend wearing face coverings while in public.”
The council will also consider adopting a new “COVID-19 Blaine County Risk Management Plan” based on recommendations from the Harvard Global Health Institute. The plan, which is more stringent than the South Central Health District’s current risk plan, sets four risk categories from minimal (green) to critical (red) and lists mitigation strategies for each category.
A new ordinance limiting engine idling within the city of Hailey will also be introduced during tonight’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 1-872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Please extend. We started walking on this road together and together will have to finish.
