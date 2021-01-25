The city of Hailey is now considering applying for a $731,340 grant award from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to help fund a 33-site campground out Croy Canyon.
The council will take public comment on the proposal Monday night at 5:30 p.m. If built, the municipal campground would be located on 29 acres of city land at 89 Croy Creek Road, between Mountain Humane and Lions Park.
“Being a limited resource, the city anticipates the campground becoming a popular amenity, especially among traveling visitors,” the city stated in its draft application letter, adding that it hopes to “attract a variety of RV users … [F]rom mountain bikers, hunters and hikers to large groups.”
Campers would be provided with potable water, dishwashing stations, two ADA-compliant vault toilets, picnic tables, fire rings with grills and other amenities for a yet-to-be-decided nightly fee. The stay limit would be capped between 7 and 10 days, according to the city, and the campground would be closed in the winter.
The city foresees “approximately 3,000 visits” to the proposed campground during peak season, with weekends experiencing an uptick in visits.
Since the council’s first discussion on the matter on Jan. 11, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and a handful of other organizations have endorsed the campground proposal.
“Having a close-by campground would be a huge asset to our visitors. It would also be good investment for the community and the state of Idaho, as campground fees and goods and services provided to visitors help support state taxes as well as the city of Hailey’s Local Option Tax,” wrote Mike McKenna, executive director of The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley, in a letter to the IDPR.
Other members of the public have voiced concern over the proposal, citing fire danger, impacts on wildlife migration, increased traffic on Croy Creek Road and disturbance to the viewshed.
To attend Monday’s meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial (872) 240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Other agenda items:
• The council will consider a final plat subdivision application from Sweetwater Communities, LLC, for a 23-unit expansion to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community. The addition would consist of seven live-work units, one 10-unit condominium and two three-plex townhomes on the corner of Shenandoah Drive and Countryside Boulevard.
• Councilmembers will take comment on and evaluate possible recycling program changes, including food and yard waste pickup, single-stream recycling, e-waste and construction waste disposal, bear-safe containers and clearer recycling instructions.
• The council will hold the second and possibly third reading of a new housing ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, also known as “mother in law apartments,” in the city’s two Limited Residential zoning districts.
• Mayor Martha Burke will deliver a “State of the City” summary on Monday highlighting the city’s overall goals for the upcoming year and each department’s top priorities.
• The council will consider a preliminary plat application for Amatopia subdivision, a proposed five-lot neighborhood between Draper Preserve and Main Street. The subdivision would have lots ranging from about 6,100 to 8,000 square feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In