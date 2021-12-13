The Hailey City Council will hold a series of public hearings at 5:30 p.m. today, Dec. 13, to decide whether three townhome and duplex projects should go forward.
First, councilmembers will resume a preliminary-plat hearing from last month regarding a nearly 50-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community. The plat agreement proposed by Utah-based developing firm Momentum Development Group aims to subdivide a block of Shenandoah Drive into 12 sublots with seven live-work units and four 10-unit condominium buildings.
The council stalled the application on Nov. 22, noting that the Sweetwater Community consists of 55% second-home owners—above Hailey’s average of 20%—and asking for a commitment from Momentum Development Group to provide more affordable units. The council also urged the developer to consider restricting short-term rentals through the community’s covenants, conditions and restrictions.
Then, council members will consider a final plat application that would enable Old Cutters Townhomes developer Oscar Hidalgo to sell two sublots along CD Olena Drive. The developer plans to build townhomes on both lots south of the seven-unit Sonitalena Cottages development.
Third, the council will review a final plat application from Old Cutters Inc. to advance a new subdivision, called Poco Lena, at 611 Little Lena Dr. The subdivision's two 5,000-square-foot sublots would accommodate several duplex units, according to the city.
Also on Monday, the Hailey City Council will discuss the city's intent to seek $250,000 in grant funding for the Quigley Farms Pathway Project, which would connect and link existing pathways on the north side of Quigley Road in 2022.
Two annual presentations are also scheduled for today: A recap on spending and other developments from The Chamber of Hailey & The Wood River Valley and a six-month review from Clear Creek Disposal on the city's new monthly base rates for trash pickup that went into effect on June 1.
To attend the meeting virtually, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
