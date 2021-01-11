The Hailey City Council will conduct the first reading on Monday of a housing ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, also known as “mother-in-law apartments,” in two of the city’s additional zoning districts.
Accessory dwelling units have been allowed in the Old Hailey district and General Residential zone since 2003, but the units are currently prohibited in the city’s two Limited Residential zoning districts, which comprise about half of Hailey’s subdivisions, including Northridge and Quigley.
If passed, the ordinance would add a few provisions to ensure the units do not have a negative impact on existing neighborhoods. Only one of two units on a resident’s property would be allowed to be a short-term rental, for example, and the other unit would need to be either owner-occupied or a long-term rental.
Other agenda items:
• The council will vote to approve a $500,000 grant application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation that—if received—would help establish Hailey’s first-ever campground out Croy Canyon. The proposed Croy Creek Campground would be constructed on a city-owned parcel at 89 Croy Creek Road and would include 33 campsites, including 24 RV sites and nine designated camping areas.
• Councilmembers will consider entering into a joint clean energy cooperation agreement with Idaho Power Co., a move prescribed by city staff to make Hailey a more sustainable city.
Public comment sessions will be held on the proposed campground, energy resolution and housing ordinance agenda items. To attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
24 RV sites sounds a lot like a trailer park,....(which would better serve the needs of Hailey`s work force).
And by allowing the Mother in law houses, your property will depreciate, not to mention the neighbors yards will turn into parking lots. I live in South Woodside and we are already seeing parking lots, with junk cars and cars parked on lawns with multi cars.
And it looks like crap! The city needs to do something !!
