The Hailey City Council will consider a wildlife feeding ban tonight, Monday, July 10, as part of a citywide crackdown on the intentional feeding of deer and elk.
The ban was first introduced in March and has been brought back for council consideration this summer due to continued complaints of a hay feeding “operation” at Sunbeam Park and on nearby private property in Old Hailey.
The rule would make an exception for birds and squirrels. It would not apply to Fish and Game employees or licensed wildlife rehabilitators, nor would it prohibit residents from maintaining their own vegetable gardens, fruit trees or compost piles—provided that all compost is “contained” and “inaccessible” to wildlife.
Complaints would be investigated by officers with the Hailey Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game or Animal Control, according to the ordinance. Illegal feeding would be treated as an infraction upon the first offense and a misdemeanor upon the second, punishable by a $1,000 fine.
According to the city, the private hobby feeding of deer and elk using hay, grains and salt licks can attract predators and draw large herds onto roads, increasing the risk of collision and threatening human safety.
“Supplemental feeding concentrates big game animals, making deer and elk susceptible to spreading or contracting Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), as well as other diseases transmissible to livestock,” the draft ordinance adds.
The City Council will pick up two other conversations on Monday evening—a discussion of a pilot deed-restriction housing program with ARCH Housing Trust, and a review of the proposed 2023-2024 city budget.
The deed-restriction program would involve selling a small number of housing units to ARCH at “slightly-below-market price.” The city would then spend roughly 15-20% of the home value to place a ‘Category L’ locals-only deed restriction on the units, and ARCH would then resell the deed-restricted units at 80-85% of the original price to qualified buyers, who would only be able to sell or rent to full-time locals.
To be considered a “full-time local,” applicants would need to be employed by a Blaine County-based company or nonprofit and physically work in the county for a minimum of 1,500 hours per year. Anyone who owns other residential property in the county or has a net worth above $500,000 would be ineligible.
If approved, the partnership with ARCH would be paid for using unspent capital funds from the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which have been freed up “due to a variety of capital projects not ready for construction at this time,” according to the city.
“Alternatively, the Council could choose to wait until the next Fiscal Year when specific funds will be allocated to the Housing Capital line item,” a city staff report reads. “This program will be funded with the ($500,000) Housing Capital Fund.”
Budget expected to increase by $2.3 million
For fiscal 2024, which begins on Oct. 1, Hailey is eyeing a not-to-exceed municipal budget of about $23,972,425.
Altogether, the city’s estimated expenses and revenues are up about $2.3 million—or 11%—compared to the approximately $21,665,988 spent and received in fiscal 2023.
The general operations fund ($8,889,822), which is supported by local-option tax revenue, building fee permit revenue and property tax revenue, is on track to decrease by about $260,000, or 3%, from last year’s ($9,149,588).
The city’s $10.2 million water and wastewater budgets, known as the Enterprise Fund, along with its $4.91 million Capital Improvement Plan, make up the remaining portion of the fiscal 2024 budget.
In fiscal 2023, the city set aside $1.03 million for capital projects; in fiscal 2024, that figure is projected to rise by about 376%, or $3.88 million, due to necessary streets and parks repairs.
“Materials and supply costs, such as fuel, have risen substantially. We have relied on cross-training, overtime and contract services to help bridge the gaps needed to take care of our streets and parks,” Mayor Martha Burke stated in a budget memo. “I have proposed increased budgetary line items in the Parks Division to help us maintain the high quality of cleanliness and care that our community deserves.”
Other notable planned increases in spending include a $136,415 increase in Police Department salaries and benefits, a $127,828 increase in Streets Department salaries and benefits and a 354% increase in Planning and Zoning commissioner stipends (from $9,600 to $43,600).
Mean while ,Hailey government rubber stamps developments that restrict wild life habitat.
It’s not against state regulations even though they try to “fear” monger . Go ahead ban it . Just like “fireworks “ you can have your bans but the state overrides . This county literally boasts being sooo supportive of wildlife yet they are the worst ! Just drive the roads and see all the dead animals everywhere . But yet , they tell the rest of Idaho how to mange their “game” good grief !
