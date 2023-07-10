21-05-05 Elk Hailey 1 Roland.jpg
The Hailey City Council will consider a wildlife feeding ban tonight, Monday, July 10, as part of a citywide crackdown on the intentional feeding of deer and elk.

The ban was first introduced in March and has been brought back for council consideration this summer due to continued complaints of a hay feeding “operation” at Sunbeam Park and on nearby private property in Old Hailey.

The rule would make an exception for birds and squirrels. It would not apply to Fish and Game employees or licensed wildlife rehabilitators, nor would it prohibit residents from maintaining their own vegetable gardens, fruit trees or compost piles—provided that all compost is “contained” and “inaccessible” to wildlife.

