The Hailey City Council will consider approving the city’s annual Folklife Fair, slated for October 7-10 at McKercher Park and Lions Park, on Monday evening.
If the fair’s special-event permit is granted by the council, it would mark its 25th year this fall. The event—a core part of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival—typically involves live music, craft vendors, presentations and demonstrations related to sheep.
Also on Monday, the council will consider approving a special-event proprietary agreement with Luke Patrick Henry of DrSwanMusic LLC to hold the city’s second Road to Summer’s End Concert Series and Summer’s End-The Draper Rendezvous music festivals at Lions Park.
The two-day festivals would be held July 23-24 and Aug. 27-28, running from 1-11 p.m. each day. Both events “contemplate limited camping at Hop Porter Park,” according to a city staff report, and would include food and alcohol vendors.
The City Council will hold a number of other, unrelated public hearings on Monday. On the agenda:
• The council will introduce a new joint powers agreement, or JPA, between the city of Hailey and Blaine County. The document—which provides the legal basis for the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board to act as an independent entity—is set to expire April 15.
• Council members will continue to discuss and take comment on the city’s proposed ordinance that would revise its 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal. Hailey’s contract with the company is due to expire on May 12. Some new residential curbside pickup programs could include mixed yard and food waste collection and corrugated cardboard collection, with customers having the choice of 32-, 68- and 95-gallon carts.
To tune into Monday’s meeting, visit gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
