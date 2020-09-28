The Hailey City Council will discuss a proposal Monday evening to move the historic Forest Service Warehouse Building from its current home at 308 S. River St. to a grassy lot at 1811 Merlin Loop, near the airport.
The Monday night meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
If moved to Merlin Loop, the building would return to its original purpose of storing goods and materials. The council will weigh two other options this evening—demolishing the entire building and only salvaging “historically unique” elements such as windows or doors, or demolishing half of the building and moving the other section to Roberta McKercher Park for display.
The council will also hear two presentations on Monday from the Hailey Climate Action Coalition and Idaho Power regarding the city’s plan to achieve 100 percent clean electricity within the next two decades.
Following the presentation, a 32-unit expansion of Sweetwater Communities along Shenandoah Drive in Hailey will go before the council for preliminary-plat approval. The second phase of the expansion would add 20 condominium units, each with a single-car garage, and 12 townhouse units with two-car garages.
To attend the meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
