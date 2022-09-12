Sweetwater map (copy)

Sweetwater Community was planned in 2005 as a 421-unit, $200 million housing development on 20 acres of land east of state Highway 75.

Th development's  “Block 2” expansion plan is set to add 137 units, while the forthcoming “Block 3” and “Block 5” buildouts should add some 200 additional units to the north and south.

 Courtesy Momentum Development Group

The Hailey City Council will review a preliminary plat application tonight from Utah-based developer Kilgore Properties that, if approved, would initiate the second phase of construction on a 137-unit expansion of Woodside’s Sweetwater Community.

The application asks to build 80 more units and accompanying infrastructure at the “Block 2” expansion site along state Highway 75.

As of February, around 85 townhome and duplex units had been fully completed around three sides of Sweetwater Park.

An e-bike in Hailey.

Most of Hailey’s general-fund revenue stream comes from property taxes and is spent on street maintenance.

The city is considering extending Hailey’s higher-density downtown overlay district to the outlined parcel. The underlying general residential zoning district is shown here in blue; the business district in red.

