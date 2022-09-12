The Hailey City Council will review a preliminary plat application tonight from Utah-based developer Kilgore Properties that, if approved, would initiate the second phase of construction on a 137-unit expansion of Woodside’s Sweetwater Community.
The application asks to build 80 more units and accompanying infrastructure at the “Block 2” expansion site along state Highway 75.
As of February, around 85 townhome and duplex units had been fully completed around three sides of Sweetwater Park.
Five ten-unit buildings between Maple Leaf Drive and Countryside Boulevard and seven live-work units on the corner of Countryside and Shenandoah—a total of 57 units—are now under construction as part of the first phase of “Block 2.”
The eight ten-unit buildings proposed in the second leg of the “Block 2” buildout would share the same flat roof design and color palette as the five 10-unit buildings.
The “Block 2” buildout will be followed by similarly scaled “Block 3” and “Block 5” buildouts in the coming years, according to the developer.
E-bike debate continues
Also on Monday, the council will work to set speed limits and other rules governing e-bike travel on city pathways and the BCRD bike path.
The proposed ordinance states that all electric scooters, skateboards and “one wheels” would be allowed on the bike path as long as they are “no more than 750 watts” and travel at “speeds equal to or less than 20 miles per hour.”
E-bikes would only be allowed on the bike path if they “require human power for primary propulsion.” Motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs and other “alternative electric motored vehicles” over 750 watts would be strictly prohibited.
“Staff believes that the language of the text amendment should be broad, and that the speed of 20 mph is appropriate with slow speed signage posted around schools and highly trafficked intersections (e.g., Myrtle Street, Croy Street and Elm Street),” the city stated in a staff memo.
Council to vote on budget
The Hailey City Council will also hold what could be its final budget hearing Monday evening and review a not-to-exceed budget of $21,665,988 million for the new fiscal year.
The budget for fiscal 2023—which can be reviewed here—is up about $5.2 million compared to fiscal 2022.
Come fall, Hailey’s proposed general operations fund ($9,149,588) is on track to increase by $1,234,000, or 15%, from last year’s ($7,915,326), fueled by a 30% increase in local-option tax revenue, a nearly 20% increase in building fee permit revenue and a 4.5% increase in property tax revenue.
The city’s capital fund, meanwhile, is expected to increase by about $150,000, or 6.2%.
The city plans to use some of its recent revenue gains to increase fire and police department salaries and benefits by 9-12%, increase funding to the Chamber of Hailey by $19,750 and increase funding to Mountain Rides by $10,000.
Other proposed changes include a $350,000 increase in fire department operating expenses—which amounts to an approximate 33% increase over the same line item in the current budget—and a $292,000 increase in park operating expenses (56% increase).
The city additionally plans to set aside $50,000 for a new housing stipend program for employees facing housing hardships and an additional $28,000 for the streets department to spend on gasoline amid rising crude prices.
One proposed change to the operations fund is increasing P&Z salaries from $12,000 this year to $19,200 next fiscal year—a 60% increase. Council member salaries will stay capped at $12,000.
Zone change ordinance on the agenda
Also listed on Monday's agenda is the second reading of an ordinance that would expand the city’s higher-density Downtown Residential Overlay district, or “DRO,” from Main Street one block east to First Avenue.
The rezone in question concerns a 0.33-acre lot in northern Hailey at 525 N. First Ave., directly across from Myrtle Street.
The code change would keep the current underlying general residential zoning district intact but add the Downtown Residential Overlay, an additional zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development.
The “DRO” runs north-south Main Street from Albertsons to the post office and east-west from the half-block just east of Main Street to the half-block just west of River Street. It allows upwards of 40 housing units per building and units as small as 200 square feet each.
The rezone request to extend the downtown overlay to the 525 N. First Ave. lot came from property owner “525, LLC,” which owns four residential units at that location and is looking to redevelop the property into higher-density multifamily housing in the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In